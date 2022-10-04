Where to find Meow Skulls in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Meow Skulls is one of the most popular Fortnite characters in Chapter 3 Season 4. She can be unlocked on the fifth page of the Battle Pass and was recently added to the island as an NPC as well.

With the release of the v22.10 update on Monday, October 3, you can now interact with the popular cat. To find Meow Skulls on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 island, you need to visit Rave Cave.

This is the third cat character that is available as an NPC. Meowscles and Kit can also be found on the Scratch Pad, west of the Reality Tree. All three of them are related and it's exciting to interact with the popular cat family.

Meow Skulls is now a Fortnite NPC

The popular cat was leaked before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 was released (Image via Epic Games)

Meow Skulls is a humanoid cat that was first leaked during the final weeks of Chapter 3 Season 3. At first, many players and leakers believed that this was another variant of Meowscles, who was first released into the game with Chapter 2 Season 2.

However, it turns out that the new character is Meowscles' sister, which also means that she is Kit's aunt. No one knows who Kit's mother is yet, but almost every theory includes Lynx, a popular character who was released all the way in Chapter 1.

There are now three cat characters on the Fortnite island, including Kit (Image via Epic Games)

Thanks to the October 4 update, Meow Skulls can now be found on the island. She resides at Rave Cave and players can also hire her if they wish.

In addition to this change, the popular character has also received several new styles with the latest update. These look amazing and can be unlocked by going beyond level 100.

A look at her NPC dialogue

Many players believe that Lynx is Kit's mother and Meowscles' partner (Image via Epic Games)

With her release as an NPC, Meow Skulls received several lines of dialogue with other characters. Her default line states that she doesn't like it when someone tells her what or who she should be.

However, she also has a couple of special lines that are used for the characters she is related to, including Meowscles and Kit. Here are all of them:

Meowscles : Don't worry, big bro. I'll always land on my feet

: Don't worry, big bro. I'll always land on my feet Lynx : Thanks for never making me feel weird. You're the best.

: Thanks for never making me feel weird. You're the best. Kit : Your dad said I can show you how to kickflip if you finish your homework.

: Your dad said I can show you how to kickflip if you finish your homework. Bytes : Do you have anyone looking out for you?

: Do you have anyone looking out for you? Lennox Rose : If I'm honest, I'm a little lost too. Now do I decide Irk; what to be?

: If I'm honest, I'm a little lost too. Now do I decide Irk; what to be? Grizz : You look pretty big in that suit, but I think you're hiding in it.

: You look pretty big in that suit, but I think you're hiding in it. Doggo: You should get gone, before my brother sees you.

Doggo still does not get along with Meowscles (Image via Epic Games)

It appears that Meow Skulls is close to Lynx, which may confirm the theory that Lynx is Meowscles' partner. It's also already known that Doggo and Meowscles are enemies, which is why she tells Doggo to leave.

Meow Skulls also seems to be positive about her future and believes she will land on her feet.

