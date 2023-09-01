Where to find NPC 9 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

NPC 9 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is referring to Agent Peely. This NPC can be found west of Steamy Springs at a Landmark called Whispering Waters. Given this season's connection to Chapter 2 Season 2, seeing this NPC on the island should not come as a surprise to anyone. His Outfit was also part of the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass and came with four styles, with Golden Agent being the most sought after.

On that note, there's no indication that this NPC has a role to play in the storyline this season. It's very likely that Agent Peely has been placed on the island as the NPC suits the "Heist" theme and nothing else. Nevertheless, Agent Peely is by far one of the most promising NPCs on the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 and for a very good reason.

Agent Peely sells the overpowered Shadow Tracker (Exotic) in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Agent Peely, also known as NPC 9, sells the most overpowered pistol in-game. The Shadow Tracker is a lethal weapon at close to mid-range, and for experts who can squint their eyes while shooting, it can be used to shoot at long-range as well. While it may seem like just another ordinary overpowered pistol, it has a unique ability or quirk that not everyone is aware of.

When a shot connects with an enemy opponent, they are marked or highlighted on the battlefield. This makes it easier to spot their movement and counter any plan of attack that they may have in mind. Each time a shot lands on target, the mark or highlight is refreshed. This makes it nigh impossible for the opponent to escape without the player knowing their whereabouts.

The best thing about the Shadow Tracker is that it only costs 200 gold bars to obtain from Agent Peely/NPC 9 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Once bought, players can use it until the end of the match or for however long they manage to stay alive. Coming to the cost of the weapon, while 200 is a lot, it can be recouped in the span of a single match by opening Safes, Cash Registers, and robbing Kado Thorne's Vaults.

What other Exotic weapons are present in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Apart from the overpowered Shadow Tracker, there are three other Exotics in-game as of the Fortnite update v26.10, they are:

Heisted Breacher Shotgun Heisted Accelerant Shotgun Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG

The Heisted Breacher Shotgun can be purchased from the Love Ranger NPC located at Rumble Ruins. It will cost 400 gold bars, but is definitely worth its price. Unlike regular shotguns, it fires a single slug that makes hitting targets at mid-range possible. It also deals high damage towards structures.

As for the Heisted Accelerant Shotgun and Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG, both of these can be obtained from Holo-Chests. Players will need Keys to open them. The only difficult part in getting either of these weapons is that the Holo-Chests in which they spawn appear in random locations every match. A bit of exploration will be needed to find them.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!