Where to find and open Produce boxes at Condo Canyon or Sleepy Sound in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Given the number of healing items available in Fortnite Chapter 3, running low on shields and HP is a rare sight. Players can find ample amounts of Coolers around the map and break them open to obtain Chug Splashes, which can then be used to heal up.

While this sounds amazing in theory, most of the Coolers on the map would have been looted by mid-game in real combat situations. In fact, finding overpowered healing items in-game is rare in itself. Thankfully, the humble Produce Box is always available as a backup plan.

Open five Produce Boxes to gain 25,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To celebrate their simplicity and pay tribute to them, Epic Games is tasking players with finding a few and opening them in a match. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 25,000 experience points.

Where to find Produce boxes at Condo Canyon or Sleepy Sound in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Produce Boxes can be found all over the map. They stand out due to their green color and are easy to spot. Players can follow these steps to find and open five of them in-game easily:

Land on the southern edge of Condo Canyon.

Enter the multistoried gray building.

Search rooms that have a refrigerator in them. They are spread out on different floors.

Open five Produce Boxes to complete the task.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

What items can be found in Produce Boxes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Although Produce Boxes don't contain powerful healing items, they do come in handy in tough situations. Upon opening them, they will drop a total of four foraged items in stacks of two. They are randomized and can be one of the following:

Apple

Banana

Cabbage

Coconut

Corn

Pepper

Mushroom

Slurp Mushroom

Players should collect Peppers, Mushrooms, and Slurp Mushrooms as they will always come in handy. Mushrooms restore five shields, Slurp Mushrooms restore 10 HP/Shields, and Peppers restore five HP while also providing a speed boost.

The rest of the items are basic in nature but do provide HP regeneration. While these are not as powerful as other healing items, they can be life-savers during a gunfight. This is especially true during the end-game or when all other healing supplies have been exhausted.

