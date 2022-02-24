Where to find Pinnacle Peak in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

As a part of a challenge given out to Fortnite players in Chapter 3 Season 1, everyone wants to drive a quadcrasher to Pinnacle Peak. While many may already know where this location is on the map, it might be a little tricky to find the exact spot to complete the quest.

Since Pinnacle Peak is a landmark instead of a named location, it won't show up on the map in big white letters. Instead, players need to either discover it by traveling near or doing some trial and error for the challenge.

Pinnacle Peak towers over Covert Cavern on the Fortnite map

As the landmark's name suggests, Pinnacle Peak takes the form of a massive mountain for players to scale and drop on. The summit of this peak stretches high just to the south of Covert Cavern to the west of Loot Lake.

Given its daunting height, this landmark is almost impossible to miss, making it easy to spot from far away. However, getting up to the top without spending hundreds of materials on builds is tricky.

For the actual challenge, quadcrashers are relatively common throughout the map, so Fortnite players can grab one close by without having to traverse from one side of the island to the other. Two of these vehicles are in the Llama Homestead landmark and one more directly to the west of Covert Cavern.

To satisfy the quest given out, players need to drive a quadcrasher to the top of Pinnacle Peak, where the zipline allows for a quick descent. Some have figured out the easiest route to the top from the east side.

Once players ride their quadcrasher up to the summit of Pinnacle Peak, they'll receive 25,000 XP, an excellent amount for a simple task. Beware of other players lurking around. Covert Cavern and Logjam Lumberyard are hot spots for many opponents in classic Fortnite matches.

