Where to find Pod Plants in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Epic Games introduces a brand new set of elements in the game with every new season in Fortnite. The Pod Plants in Chapter 4 Season 3 are one of the new elements that the developer has introduced. While they cannot be consumed, they do assist in making the gamplay of the ones who come across them a tad bit easier.

Fortnite is a game that is filled with unique elements. While environmental hazards are quite common in most shooters, Epic Games' approach with respect to this element is quite unique. With that said, here's where you can find these Pod Plants in Chapter 4 Season 3.

Pod Plants' locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The Pod Plants in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 can be found in Shady Stilts, Creeky Compound, and Rumble Ruins. If you were to look closely, they fall under the Jungle Biome on the map. These plants usually occur in clusters, so if you've found one, there's more growing in its vicinity. The map below will show you the approximate location of where these Pod Plants' spawn.

Types of Pod Plants in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

There are three different types of Pod Plants that you will come across in the game. These are as follows:

Bomb plant

Stink plant

Slurp plant

1) Bomb Plant

Bomb Plants are pink-colored plants that you will find in the jungles of Fortnite. They have a fairly decent blast radius. If there's anyone who is within the area when this plant explodes, they take around 80 damage.

To use the Bomb Plant, you will have to hit it with your pickaxe. The plant will travel forward in the direction its struck and explode at the point of first impact. These plants are best used in scenarios where you would want to flush someone out of cover.

2) Stink plant

The Stink Plant is deadlier than the bomb plant. Unlike the latter, this plant deals damage over time and directly depletes players' health instead of their shields.

To use this flower, you will also have to strike it with your pickaxe. It will move in the direction it's hit and will release a poison cloud at the point of first impact. Any player who inhales this poison cloud will take around 5 HP damage with every tick.

3) Slurp Plant

Unlike the previous two, the Slurp Plant heals players rather than damaging them. To use this, all you need to do is hit it with your pickaxe. After a couple of strikes, it will explode and heal you for either 25 HP or 25 Shield. It is very helpful in scenarios where you have very little shield or health.

