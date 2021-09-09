Where to find and pop tires on IO vehicles in Fortnite (Week 14 challenge)

The NPC known as Riot appeared on the Fortnite island in Season 7, and although he has mostly kept to himself, the IO has always closely monitored his activities.

Now, with communications down across the island and IO guards abandoning their posts, there's no one left to keep Riot in his place. He's now free to once more spread chaos and disorder among players in-game.

IO sent one of their top agents to deal with Riot but this Fish prefers to deal with problems differently.

Contract Giller screenshots #Fortography #Fortnite #FortniteInvasion #Fortnitephotography #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/cWS8azCe7Y — Morgan (@PurpCubeTrooper) July 28, 2021

Fortnite Week 14 Epic challenge: Riot wants players to "Pop tires on 10 vehicles" belonging to the IO

Tasking players to take anyone out who stands in their way was not good enough. Due to his personal grudge against the IO, Riot now wants players to head over to the abandoned satellite bases and pop tires on IO vehicles.

While the plan is not really diabolical, destroying IO property can get players into trouble. However, with the Mothership about to come crashing down, maybe no one will notice a few popped tires. Those who manage to complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Pop tires on IO vehicles" Fortnite Week 14 Epic challenge (Image via Twitter/Lazyleaks_)

How to complete the "Pop tires on IO vehicles" Fortnite Week 14 Epic challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to shoot and pop tires on IO vehicles. Although IO vehicles can be found all over the island, it's a guarantee that at least one can be found at each IO satellite base apart from Deep Woods Dish. Here are their locations:

Dinky Dish - Southeast of Craggy Cliffs

Defiant Dish - East of Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - West of Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Southeast of Misty Meadows

Discovery Dish - West of Believer Beach

Dampy Dish - Southwest of Slurpy Swamp

Although the IO satellite bases have been abandoned, players should still avoid visiting one of the outposts known as Dinky Dish. It is located west of Steamy Stacks on top of a small hill.

Now, while there's nothing out of the ordinary at this location, Fortnite Week 14's last Legendary challenge is attached to an NPC known as Maven, who resides within the IO satellite base.

After completing tomorrow's Legendary Quests, we will get a new Loading Screen 🛸#Fortnite #FortniteInvasion #FortniteSeason7



In the final Legendary Quest we have to confront Maven ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ic15VJEIRG — Calbagaming (@calbagaming) September 7, 2021

Due to this, the area is swarming with players trying to complete the challenge. On the flipside, players looking for a challenge of their own can try to land at this base and attempt to pop the tires on an IO vehicle.

Note: Fortnite Week 14 Epic challenges will go live on September 9 at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

