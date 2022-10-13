Where to find Shimmering Shrine in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1 as Tumbledown Temple, this POI has gone through several iterations throughout its lifetime on the island. It's currently called Shimmering Shrine and was one of the first POIs to be consumed by Chrome. It is located directly south of the Herald's Sanctum.

Players planning to hot-drop into this location should be extra careful. Since the area is filled with low walls and plenty of blind turns, getting ambushed is a real possibility. That said, the area is filled to the brim with loot just ripe for the taking.

Nevertheless, given its proximity to the Herald's Sanctum, things can get risky. However, with some planning and careful maneuvering, players can loot the area for what it's worth and rotate without getting into a prolonged fight.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 - Shimmering Shrine

In total, there are about 30 chests in and around the area of the Shimmering Shrine. Since Chrome has taken over the POI, most of these chests will also follow suit. That said, if players come across a non-Chrome chest, they can use Chrome Splash on them to change the type.

In addition to chests, there's plenty of floor loot as well. Approximately 70 of them can be found in the region. This will make finding early-game weapons and items easy. With some coordination, an entire squad can gear up within this POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Plenty of loot for everyone at Shimmering Shrine (Image via Fortnite.GG)

To sweeten the deal, players will also be able to find 3 Safes and two Holo-Chests in the POI. While Safes can be opened to obtain gold bars, Holo-Chests can be opened with keys to get a loot of good rarity. All in all, this POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is rather self-sustained.

Given its proximity to the Herald's Sanctum, the POI is not the safest during the early game. However, since there's a lot of high ground between the two POIs, many covers can be found. Players can use D-Launchers to rotate out of the area if things get too much to handle.

Alternatively, they can leg it to Fort Jonesy and try to lose opponents there. Another good option is to run towards the desert biome and use the ziplines to confuse opponents.

In conclusion

While Shimmering Shrine is not the best Chrome POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, it does look unique in its appearance. The layout makes it the perfect place to use SMGs and shotguns. With a bit of proper positioning, snipers can be used as well. Due to the copious flora, stealth tactics will work well here.

All in all, this POI is fun when playing solo or in duos. With good coordination, laying an ambush here can be done easily. Unsuspecting opponents who rotate into the POI won't know what hit them.

That said, while Shimmering Shrine is a decent place in Fortnite for the early game, players should rotate once the loot has run out. Players must rotate accordingly to keep up the momentum depending on where the next safe zone appears.

