Where to find Sunburned Shacks in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3's quests and challenges have sent players all across the map in the past couple of months for high amounts of XP. One, in particular, that gamers are having trouble with tells them to collect Level Up tokens at certain locations.

These Level Up quests are part of a new challenge series designed to make users track down specific items for rewards. As a sort of a scavenger hunt, these quests are a unique way for Epic Games to interact with the fan base.

Sunburned Shacks location in Fortnite

Like the name might suggest, Sunburned Shacks rests near the beachy and tropical areas of the Fortnite map. Along the eastern-most islands wedged to the right of Sanctuary and The Joneses, loopers must look for the long, skinny island across from the Seven Outpost.

They may land on the Sanctuary's islands near the massive statue of The Foundation and narrow in on the largest among the three outer stretches of land. There should be four buildings on the beach of the island that players need to search.

Here, they will be able to walk around at the landmark named Sunburned Shacks and search for the Level Up token somewhere on land.

These tokens take the appearance of a symbol similar to the golden XP logo. However, they are blue and hold a large white arrow pointing to the sky in the center.

Since the Sunburned Shacks aren't labeled on the in-game map, some users might have a little trouble finding the correct island. Once on the right sand bar, it'll also take a bit of exploration to find the Level Up token.

If loopers manage to collect these Fortnite tokens with some effort, they'll unlock unique cosmetics for free, a small price to pay for footlocker gear. There's a handful of tokens out already, with the latest hovering around the Sunburned Shacks.

Readers should drop in on the right side of the map to collect these tokens and unlock the cosmetics available from the quests. They must be wary of enemies as well, as Sanctuary was a popular landing spot before the quest began.

