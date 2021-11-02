Where to find The Dub in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Dub aka the shotgun version of Flint-Knock will be making a return to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Following the v18.30 hotfix, the weapon is scheduled to be added to the game.

The Dub functions much like the "OG" Double Barrel Shotgun. However, what makes it stand out is the "kick-back" effect that players experience when firing the weapon. This effect is also felt by those that are hit by the projectile.

Everything you need to know about The Dub in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

According to the information gathered from early leaks, the weapon will be available for purchase from Ember for 400 gold bars. The NPC can be found at the Scenic Spot, which is located northwest of Corny Crops.

Unlike the Fortnite Combat Shotgun, which is effective up to a range of 60m, The Dub has a very short range. It's best used by players who are accurate with close range weapons and who seldom miss.

In addition to behaving like a hand cannon at close range, the weapon can also be used as a mobility tool. Aiming at the ground and shooting will launch players into the air, allowing them to cover short distances. To avoid knock-back effects, players can crouch while shooting.

The Dub's statistics

The Dub is a super powerful shotgun in Fortnite. A well placed headshot will K.O. the opponent immediately. It has a high DPS of 228, with each shot dealing 120 damage. It also does 90 damage to structures which can come in handy during a build fight.

With a decent fire rate of 1.9 and a reload speed of 2.7 seconds, the weapon does well in stressful situations. The only downside is its magazine count, which sits at 2. Players will have to be careful before shooting, as a missed shot will have consequences.

Is Epic Games bringing back old Exotic weapons from Fortnite Chapter 2 one last time?

With Fortnite Chapter 3 rumored to begin by December, it would seem that the developers are giving a final farewell to "OG" weapons. Over the course of the current season, popular vaulted weapons have been brought back to the game.

As Fortnite's reality is coming to an end, a new map is scheduled to come into play. Once that happens, most weapons from Chapter 2 will be vaulted for a long time. This may be the last chance for players to try out The Dub and other weapons that are up for sale.

