Where to find The Order in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Now that The Order has been introduced, all The Seven members are officially on Fortnite Island. The latest update, v21.10, introduced The Order and Meowscles as new NPCs on the map, extolling their count to 27. The Order can be found at The Seven's outpost in the desert.

In week three of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players must locate and interact with the recently added NPCs. Though they are situated at the polar ends of the island, they are relatively easy to find on the map.

Users can either land at these specific locations or traverse the map and reach these locations in a match.

Now that all the NPCs are on the island, it is easier to go about and interact with them. Some NPC spawn points are located conveniently close to each other, making it easier for gamers to interact with multiple NPCs in a single match.

The Seven's outpost in Fortnite has new NPC

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, The Order steals the limelight as the final member of The Seven. With her arrival, all The Seven members are on the island as NPCs.

This also includes The Order's sister, The Imagined. In the recently launched first issue of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book, The Imagined gets her fair share of the spotlight.

In the comics, she helps Spider-Man and Agent Jones recruit other superheroes to help The Seven defeat the Imagined Order. While her sister enjoys a substantial role in the lore, clouds of ambiguity still surround The Order.

Nothing, in particular, has been shared about her to date. Though they maintain membership with The Seven, the sisters' role in the story has been elusive.

The Order can be found at The Seven's outpost, located at the island's southeast tip. It is situated in the desert biome on the map.

The outpost is south of Condo Canyon and east of the Chonkers Speedway. It is well connected with roads leading in from other biomes.

Upon interacting with loopers, The Order says:

"I'll be here until The Origin tells me to stand down."

Players rushing to finish their NPC entries can land directly at The Seven's outpost. If they plan and land quickly, users can get an additional 600 XP for being the first to talk to an NPC in the match.

sarthak chauhan @esports_sarthak NPC #27. The Order's location in Fortnite Season 3 NPC #27. The Order's location in Fortnite Season 3 https://t.co/WbMNcrRRfC

While 600 XP doesn't seem like much, given the current state of the XP system, every XP counts. Though The Order's back story is unknown in Fortnite, it is possible that the upcoming issue of Zero War might shed some light on her.

She is a part of The Seven and is the only one who hasn't had any light cast upon her contributions.

Given the order of introductions, it can be speculated that Epic might try to drop a hint about upcoming events in the game. Another newly introduced NPC, Meowscles, has also garnered speculations that hint at the return of Midas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far