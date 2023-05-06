Where to find the unvaulted submachine gun in Fortnite Chapter 4

To complete the latest weekly challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4, players need to use the unvaulted submachine gun. The popular close-range weapon was unvaulted in Chapter 4 Season 2 and can be found in most loot sources, making the challenge easy to complete. Additionally, since the gun is being used in a challenge, it will likely remain in the game until the end of the season.

The submachine gun is a powerful weapon that can deal significant damage in a short amount of time, making it a deadly choice in both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes.

In this article, we'll explain how you can find the unvaulted submachine gun in Fortnite Chapter 4 so that you can complete the latest weekly challenge and earn extra XP.

Many loot sources contain the unvaulted submachine gun in Fortnite Chapter 4

The unvaulted submachine gun in Fortnite is very powerful (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games unvaulted the classic submachine gun in late April, and the weapon was unvaulted shortly before they released a new challenge for it. The challenge is part of Week 8 challenges in Chapter 4 Season 2 that grant 12,000 XP.

To complete the challenge and earn XP, you will have to eliminate three opponents with the unvaulted submachine gun in Fortnite. While the challenge is quite easy and straightforward, many players don't really know where to find the unvaulted weapon.

Fortunately, the weapon is extremely easy to find. However, you will have to get lucky as Fortnite loot is completely random in every single match.

The unvaulted submachine gun in Fortnite is used for a weekly challenge (Image via Epic Games)

The close-range weapon can be obtained from all regular loot sources. You can find it on the floor and also in chests and capture points. It is also possible to purchase this weapon from a vending machine, but this process requires you to have gold bars.

The unvaulted submachine gun is one of the most common weapons in Fortnite Battle Royale. Due to this, there is a good chance that you will find it shortly after you land. However, make sure to land in an area that has many chests if you want to find it as soon as possible.

Additionally, if you struggle to complete the challenge, you can try out the new method of entering Fortnite bot lobbies. Bots are extremely easy to eliminate, so you'll be able to finish the new challenge in just a minute or two.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes