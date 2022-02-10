Where to find and use different ziplines in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Ziplines were first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 7. They provide high mobility and allow players to move from one point to another swiftly. They are located all over the map and allow the user to even travel uphill with ease.

In Chapter 3, ziplines have been revamped. Unlike previous seasons, bosses and henchmen can now use them as well. If a player flees from combat, they will likely be chased and eliminated.

Ziplines offer high mobility in Chapter 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To better learn how to use ziplines in combat situations, Epic Games is tasking players with finding and using three different ziplines in a single match. Although the task is somewhat challenging, players will be rewarded with 25,000 experience points upon completion.

How to use different ziplines in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Using three different ziplines in a single match is not a difficult task. However, when having to contend with other players, things can get complicated. Nevertheless, here are the steps needed to complete this challenge with ease:

Land at Camp Cuddle or south of Greasy Grove.

Find supplies, gear up, and secure the area.

Find the first zipline and use it to start the challenge.

While on the zipline, look for another and continue the challenge.

Repeat the process as needed until the task has been completed.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Where to find ziplines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Unlike the old map, there is no shortage of ziplines in Chapter 3 Season 1. They can be found all over the island and are easily accessible. Most are located in strategic locations and allow for quick rotation if needed. Here are the locations of the ziplines for Fortnite Chapter 3.

Power Towers, Turbine, and Windbreakers located south of Greasy Grove.

Camp Cuddle.

Covert Cavern.

The Daily Bugle.

East and south of Tilted Towers.

Impossible Rock and Chateau Bob, located west of Condo Canyon.

Things to remember while using ziplines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

While ziplines are good for rotation and other combat scenarios, falling off one from a height will result in being knocked down. This is likely to occur if a player gets pushed by another on the zipline or if the jump key is hit by accident.

On the topic of being knocked down, in Chapter 3, players who are in the same situation can still make use of the zipline to escape. While mobility is limited due to the current stance, the odds of survival are higher.

Edited by Danyal Arabi