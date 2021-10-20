Where to find Zero Point Pretzels in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Halloween festivities have started taking over Fortnite with the arrival of update v18.21. But the spooky season is incomplete without candy. Therefore, Epic Games has added several new in-game items, including tons of candy, aside from all the exciting cosmetics and map changes.

Along with all the other candy, Epic has also added Zero Point Pretzels in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. These sweet treats are worth their while in the battle royale game as well.

Instead of the extra carbs, consuming the Zero Point Pretzels adds a random amount of health. Moreover, they give players the ability to phase through the map for short distances.

Zero Point Pretzels are Halloween candy in Fortnite

Locating the Zero Point Pretzels in Fortnite Season 8 isn't that hard of a task. This sweet treat is all over the map and players can find them easily. Similar to the Ammo Boxes, there are several Candy Buckets spread across the island.

Players need to keep an eye out for these flavorful buckets and hope to find the Zero Point Pretzel, among other candy. Out of all the candy that has been added to Fortnite, the Pretzels seem to be the most useful and might become the favorite consumable for players.

The Zero Point Pretzels in Fortnite seems to be highly balanced. Epic is so confident about the consumables that it has also been added to competitive playlists and the Arena Mode. It would be interesting to see players use the Pretzels in the upcoming FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8.

Candy Buckets

Tricking and Treating has already arrived in Fortnite and players can find Candy Buckets lying around in houses. These green buckets with a creepy smile painted on them have consumables in the form of candy for players.

Candy Buckets offer five other types of sweets apart from the Zero Point Pretzels in Fortnite. These include:

Candy Corn - Gives the player 1 health per second, for 10 health up until 100. Peppermint - Gives the player 5 health and also a temporary boost in speed. Jelly Bean - Gives the player 10 health/shield. Thermal Taffy - Gives the player temporary Thermal Vision and 5 health. Hop Drop - Gives the player a temporary low gravity effect and 5 health.

These consumables have different effects, which will make playing in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 even more fun.

Edited by Srijan Sen