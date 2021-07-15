Where to open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas in Fortnite Season 7 (week 6 Epic challenge)

Low-gravity zones in Fortnite are technological marvels. Players can seamlessly float inside and will experience zero fall damage. It would seem that these zones mimic the alien's biosphere, and allow them to feel right at home on the island.

Holly Hatchery Has Changed Once Again and Now Has Trespassers Roaming The Streets! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/db7jwxOQdY — Z0m6ieLeaks (@Z0m6ieLeaks) July 13, 2021

Out of the blue, Maven has taken interest in these low-gravity zones and is looking for volunteers to search chests and ammo boxes within the zones. It's unclear what she's hoping to find, however, she is willing to reward players with 30,000 experience points if they manage to complete the task.

"Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas" (Image via ThePlatiumAgent/Twitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas" week 6 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, players will have to open three chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas. According to numerous content creators, theoretically, there should be two distinct ways to complete this challenge.

Open three chests or ammo boxes in the low-gravity zones at Holly Hatchery. Open three chests or ammo boxes after using nanites to create a low-gravity zone.

How to complete the "Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas" challenge in Holly Hatchery (confirmed method)

While this is the fastest way to complete the challenge, players will have to be wary of alien parasites, trespassers, and other players in the area who may be looking to complete the task as well.

There are a total of 15 chests and 21 ammo boxes at Holly Hatchery. However, only six chests and seven ammo boxes fall within the low-gravity zone. Players will have to memorize drop locations and make a mad dash to open them in order to complete the challenge.

Location of chests and ammo boxes inside low-gravity zones at Holly Hatchery (Image via Fortnite.GG)

How to complete the "Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas" challenge using alien nanites (unconfirmed method)

Theoretically speaking, if alien nanites mimic low-gravity zones, then loopers should be able to use nanities to create low-gravity zones and proceed to open chests or ammo boxes within them to complete this Fortnite challenge.

This method is safer than landing at Holly Hatchery, but will take some time to execute as players will need to find the nanites first to start the challenge.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Note: The Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Epic challenges will go live on July 15th at 10 AM ET.

