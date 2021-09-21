The heroine from 'Save The World' has now come to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, to teach players how to master their building techniques. Oddly enough though, a lot of players are not able to find her on the island.

Despite being a master builder and craftswoman, for some unknown reason she has chosen to remain as inconspicuous as possible, while hidden in plain sight.

RobocopDood @Robocopdude The best thing about this fortnite season so far is penny being an npc🥰 The best thing about this fortnite season so far is penny being an npc🥰 https://t.co/HrEb8hXz2b

Where is Penny in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

As of now, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00), Penny can be found on the western edge of Retail Row, roaming about next to a small platform. Players can easily miss spotting her as she's a bit far away from the bulk of the structures in the area.

Players can interact with Penny to buy some wood, and to begin the "Build Passion questline challenges". Given how hard it is to level up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00), players should complete these challenges to earn experience points.

There are five stages that players need to grind though. However, most of them are very easy, and all related to building structures, destroying them, and harvesting materials. Upon completion, players will receive 80,000 XP.

Who is Penny, and why does the community love her?

To answer this question, players will have to go back to the early days of Fortnite; not the Battle Royale mode, but the Save the World mode. Unlike Fortnite BR, in STW, there are four different classes of characters: Constructors, Ninjas, Outlanders, and Soldiers.

Each class has a specialization of its own, and compliments the skill set of another class when used correctly. Penny belongs to the constructors class, which is one of the most important classes in Save the World, as it focuses on building defenses and crowd control.

Angelica's Haven @Angelicas_Haven Fortnite @FortniteGame Dress up for an autumn party in classic spooky feline fashion.



Get Penny with a new Style in the Item Shop now! Dress up for an autumn party in classic spooky feline fashion.



Get Penny with a new Style in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/oknDY4lAJc I love the plus-sized representation on fortnite! This Penny skin is everything! 😍😍😍😍 twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… I love the plus-sized representation on fortnite! This Penny skin is everything! 😍😍😍😍 twitter.com/FortniteGame/s…

Given the popularity of the class, it's no secret that the community loves Penny. Furthermore, unlike other skins in-game, Penny stands out for plus-size representation, and was possibly Epic Games' first baby step towards building a more inclusive game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish