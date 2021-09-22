When it comes to showcasing a unique in-game fashion sense that oozes style and love for speed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, no NPC does it better than Pitstop.

She was first introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 as a Rare outfit in the item shop, and could be purchased by players for 1,200 V-Bucks. Although it's taken her some time, she's finally on the island as a walking-talking NPC.

Despite her loud fashion, it would seem that many players are unable to find her, and the question, "Where is Pitstop in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?" has begun to pop up lately. Thankfully, she's been spotted and found.

Pitstop location, challenges and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As of now, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00), Pitstop can be found roaming about at Boney Burbs. It's rather unclear why she's chosen that location as her base of operations, as the area has been stuck in the primal era since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

While her intentions and motives are unknown, players can indeed interact with her for a variety of reasons. They can talk to her to begin the "Stunt Training Questline" challenges, or spend a bit of gold bars to gain some tactical advantage in the game.

1) Stunt Training Questline challenges

Upon talking to Pitstop, players can begin the "Stunt Training Questline" challenge. They are a series of challenges that have five stages and have to be completed in a certain order.

Since these challenges can be completed with the help of party assist, the fastest way to complete these tasks will be by playing in a squad. Upon completion, players will receive 80,000 experience points as a reward.

2) Storm Forecast and Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle

In addition to the Questline, Pitstop also provides a service and an exotic weapon in exchange for gold bars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. While the price may sound steep, both of these pay for themselves if players know how to utilize them in-game.

Storm Forecasts can be purchased for 170 gold bars. Its primary function is to reveal the next safe zone. Now, while this may not sound like much, knowing the next safe zone allows players to make an early rotation to gain tactical advantage and secure a good position.

Additionally, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players can also purchase Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle from Pitstop for 500 gold bars. The weapon is currently the most overpowered sniper in-game as of now

The sniper features a bolt action mechanism, which means that it has to be reloaded after every shot. Nonetheless, owing to its splash damage and being able to set flammable material ablaze, it more than enough compensates for the single shot feature.

