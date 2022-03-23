Where to plant a Data Scraper at the tail of an IO airship in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The fastest way to level up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, is by completing quests. Unfortunately, not all quests are easy to complete and require complicated steps.

One of the more difficult week one quests in Chapter 3 Season 2, is to plant a Data Scraper at the tail of an IO airship in Fortnite. The quest is divided into two stages and involves quite a few steps to complete.

The best location to complete the quest would be the Seven Outpost north of Logjam Lumberyard, following which players can head to the IO blimp at Command Cavern. Moreover, with building disabled, players will need to keep Proximity Grenades in hand in case they need to climb tall surfaces.

Step-by-step guide for planting a Data Scraper on an IO airship in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The war between the Seven and the Imagined Order is soon going to reach its peak. The age-old saying "information wins wars" applies to this one as well. Hence, Jones wants Loopers to set up a Device Uplink at a Seven Outpost and connect it to a Data Scraper on one of the IO blimps.

Loopers have an important job with a lot riding on their shoulders. However, if the storyline isn't enough to motivate someone into doing the difficult quest, perhaps they will be motivated by the 23,000 XP reward.

Establish a Device Uplink near a Seven Outpost

For the first stage, players need to find a Seven Outpost. There is one in the Seven territory on the northwest corner of the map. Once players accept the quest, they will be able to see a symbol that points to the spot where one can install the Uplink.

Go to the hill south of the Seven Outpost. Use a proximity grenade to launch on top of the hill. Interact with the hologram to install the Uplink.

Setting up the Device Uplink in a Seven Outpost in Fortnite (Image via Perfect Score/YT)

Once the Uplink is established, players will receive a message from Jones for the next stage of the quest. According to this, players need to install a Data Scaper on the IO Blimp in Fortnite so that the Seven can access their remote servers.

Plant a Data Scraper on an IO Airship in Fortnite

Once the Uplink is established, the next step is to set up the Data Scraper on the tail of an IO airship. This can get a little tricky if players don't know exactly where to plant the device.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG This is how you can plant a Data Scraper at the tail of an airship! You'll finish the Resistance Questline for now after completing this. #Fortnite This is how you can plant a Data Scraper at the tail of an airship! You'll finish the Resistance Questline for now after completing this. #Fortnite https://t.co/tVEP16cZAE

Climb up on an IO airship using a zipline. Go to the tail of the airship and exit through to the nest. Climb on top of the airship by mantling on the door frame. Interact with the device next to the tail of the airship to plant the Data Scraper.

Planting the Data Scraper on an IO Airship in Fortnite (Image via Perfect Score/YT)

Once both the steps are complete, players will get the 23,000 XP reward and a compliment from Jones for a job well done. Aside from the complicated steps, the quest is rather easy. The northwest corner of the map is usually not a hot drop location, and the only heat that players can expect to take is from the IO guards near the blimp.

Edited by Danyal Arabi