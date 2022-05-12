Where to plant saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The saying "life finds a way" holds true in Fortnite. Despite everything the Metaverse has thrown at the tiny island, it has held its own time and time again. However, with a war brewing in Chapter 3, life is finding it harder to take root, literally.

With the Imagined Order reducing the landscape to rubble, the local flora is unable to grow. This is why Epic Games is tasking Loopers with planting some saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters.

Plan three saplings to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

The goal is to plant a total of three plant saplings on the island. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 20,000 XP for their hard work. With that being said, it's time to help plant life grow again.

Help make Fortnite great again by planting saplings

Unlike most challenges, this one does not have any prerequisites or require players to partake in combat. The goal is simple: plant a total of three saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters. Here are their locations:

Infiltrator Crater - located north of Condo Canyon.

Cripsy Crater - located west of The Joneses.

Catastrophe Crater - located northeast of The Daily Bugle.

Each location should have three saplings that players will be able to interact with and plant. Given the ongoing situation on the island, it's best to complete this challenge at the Bomb Crater Cluster located near The Joneses.

This area is not an active hot-drop zone, so it should be easy for players to complete the task without having to fight too many opponents. Here are a couple of tips to remember while trying to complete the task:

1) Gear up before attempting the challenge

Before proceeding to the crater, players should always gear up. Shields should be kept at maximum, and weapon loadout should be optimal as well. Since the craters offer a lot of cover, mid-range weapons are the best choice for the terrain. Players can hunker down within a crater and shoot an oncoming opponent with ease.

2) Move quicky

Although the crater does offer a lot of hiding places and cover, lingering too long in the area may not end well. If an opponent has the high ground and a sniper rifle, players can get pinned down. This will make escaping difficult. To execute this task without too much risk, players should sprint from crater to crater to reach the saplings' locations.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh