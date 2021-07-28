Where to plant wiretaps at different locations in Fortnite Season 7

The Fortnite alien invasion has been so potent and successful that even Dr. Slone is paranoid about the possibility of trespassers having invaded the ranks of the IO. Given that several NPCs have been abducted and replaced by trespassers over the weeks, an alien disguised as an IO guard is not too far-fetched to imagine.

To get a better understanding of the situation on the ground, Dr. Slone plans on placing wiretaps at different key locations to spy on IO guards in hopes of finding a mole within the organization.

Since she's unable to trust her own entourage to do this task, she is looking for volunteers to execute the plan and place three wiretaps at strategic locations on the island. Loopers who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points for their hard work.

"Plant wiretaps at different key locations" Fortnite week 8 Legendary challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite Week 8 Legendary Challenges will go live on July 28th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Completing the "Plant wiretaps at different key locations" Fortnite week 8 Legendary challenge

Players will have to plant three wiretaps at any of the five different key locations on the island. There are a total of 15 predetermined locations at which loopers can plant wiretaps to complete the challenge.

Here are their locations:

1) Defiant Dish (East of Weeping Woods)

Defiant Dish (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are three wiretap locations at this POI. Two are located next to the large antennas within the base, and the third one is located at the base of the giant satellite dish.

2) Lazy Lake

Lazy Lake (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Located on the southeast side of Lazy Lake, players will find three locations in and around the small house with a pool to place wiretaps.

3) Dockside Dish (West of Dirty Docks)

Dockside Dish (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are three wiretap locations at this POI, much like Defiant Dish. Two of them are located next to the large antennas within the base, and the third one is located at the base of the giant satellite dish.

4) **Redacted** (East of Catty Corner)

**Redacted** (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Players will find one wiretap location at the toll gate at the entrance of the POI and another at the side next to a rock. The third and final wiretap location is located on the ground floor of the structure within the POI.

5) Dinky Dish (West of Steamy Stacks)

Dink Dish (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are three wiretap locations at this POI. Two are located on the southern side of the base, while the third is located on the northwest corner underneath a large antenna.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

