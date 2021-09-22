Where is The Brat in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The Brat has been in Fortnite for a while now. The character was first introduced as a skin in Chapter 2 Season 1. Players can purchase this outlandish skin for 1,200 V-Bucks when in the item shop.

Seeing this skin get turned into a fun-loving NPC in the new season was quite the surprise. However, with dark clouds gathering beyond the horizon and corruption on the island spreading, it's unclear what will become of The Brat in the days to come.

Before the worst case scenario can occur, players should visit The Brat and see what he has to offer. However, there's just one problem. Not everyone seems to know where to find The Brat in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Where to find The Brat in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As of now, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00), The Brat can be found loitering around a food truck on the island. Not just any food truck, but the Fork Knife Food Truck, located north of Lazy Lake.

The truck has been in-game since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. It has survived multiple cataclysmic events and kept serving its customers diligently through everything that the island has faced.

Going back to The Brat, players can interact with him for two main reasons. For starters, by interacting with him, the "Hot Dog Questline" challenge can be started. Players can also purchase a powerful support item from him known as the Chug Cannon.

Here's an explanation of each of these two challenges:

1) "Hot Dog Questline" challenge

The "Hot Dog Questline" challenge is a series of tasks that have five stages, and have to be completed in a certain order. The challenges are very basic in nature, and players won't have to grind too much to obtain XP.

These tasks can also be completed with the help of party assist, which is the fastest way to complete them at the moment. Upon completion, players will receive 80,000 experience points as a reward.

2) Chug Cannon

The Chug Cannon is a state-of-the-art portable shield regeneration and healing item in Fortnite. For the small price of 600 gold bars, players can top up both shields and the health of all players on the team.

Although the item has a recharge time of 20 seconds, players can use it five times before having to wait for it to reload itself. In theory, a squad kitted out with Chug Cannons could potentially secure a Victory Royale in Fortnite by storm-camping and healing.

