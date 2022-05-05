Where to visit different named locations in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Fortnite Chapter 3 map is massive. Although it's not bigger than its predecessor, the landscape makes it look larger than usual. Covering a lot of ground is often difficult due to the elevation of the land and, of course, being shot by opponents.

Nevertheless, mastering rotating in-game has numerous perks. Players can learn how to always stay ahead of the storm, find untouched loot locations, and even secure high ground.

Do some exploring to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To help Loopers better understand the layout of the land, Epic Games is tasking them with doing a bit of exploring during a live match. The goal is to visit five different named locations in a single match. Those able to complete the challenge will receive 20,000 XP as a reward.

Ways to become a fearless explorer and visit different named locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

When it comes to visiting different named locations during a live match, things are bound to get complicated. Considering that a total of five locations should be visited, it's not something easy to do.

With enemies on the prowl and luck not always favoring the bold, players must get creative to complete this challenge in a single task. Here are a few tips that can be implemented to help speed things up.

1) Chart a route

Before starting a new match, players should first chart a route for themselves. Rather than roaming aimlessly from one POI to the next, having a fixed route will help make things easier.

Given the war waging in the western part of the island, it's best to avoid those areas. A safe route is for players to go east of Greasy Grove or south of The Joneses and drive towards the desert biome. These POIs are relatively quieter than others in normal biome regions.

2) Find a vehicle, repair torch, and fuel

Given that five named locations must be visited in a single Fortnite match, walking or sprinting will not cut it. Players should secure a vehicle to make the journey.

In addition to securing a vehicle, grabbing a gas tank and a repair torch will also come in handy. This will ensure that the vehicle will not run out of fuel, and any damage sustained can be mitigated.

3) Be mindful of the storm

During the early game, the storm will be harmless. Players can easily outrun it and recover from any damage sustained. However, as time progresses, surviving the storm will not be easy.

Players undertaking this challenge should try and complete it before the mid-game begins. That way, even if they are caught up in the storm, the damage sustained shouldn't affect them adversely. They'll still be able to complete the task with ease.

