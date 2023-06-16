Who is bushcampdad? 50-year-old Twitch streamer gets called a "legend" after reaching Unreal rank in Fortnite with zero kills

Twitch streamer bushcampdad, who has a relatively small follower count of 389 (at the time of writing), has done something unusual in the popular Battle Royale game Fortnite. The streamer, who is 50 years old, has reached the highest rank - the Unreal rank in the game while 'bush camping.' In other words, the player hasn't used any of his guns or tried killing enemy players.

In his own words, he's not particularly good at the game and often works on his laptop while he bush camps. His bio reads:

"I'm not good at Fortnite. I camp while I work on my laptop, running my internet marketing company."

The unconventional achievement of bushcampdad in Fortnite was widely praised, with many applauding his efforts. One Twitter described him by stating:

"Legend"

How did bushcampdad manage to reach the Unreal Rank in Fortnite?

Climbing through the ranks in any game can be challenging, and Fortnite, in particular, presents its own set of challenges for players. However, Twitch streamer bushcampdad has adopted a rather pacifist approach by refraining from eliminating any enemies in the game.

His strategy, while seemingly uncomplicated, is effective and straightforward. Typically, the streamer navigates from the circle's edge to the next safe zone. Occasionally, he also tries camouflaging in the in-game bushes (mostly due to acquiring a green alien suit), a trick used by many players in Fortnite.

While his win ratio may not be the highest, his safe approach almost always guarantees him a placement within the top 10 and occasionally even within the top 5. As a result, he consistently earns XP steadily, making gradual progress in the game.

He reached the Unreal rank earlier today (June 16). Here's what he said:

"Well, now what? I'm ranked 28,960th I guess. I don't know either...so I guess I am the 28,960th-ranked player in the Unreal division. I wonder if I can keep climbing...Nice."

(Timestamp: 00:46:26)

Once players reach Unreal in Fortnite, they keep the status for the duration of the ranked season. This means that bushcampdad, despite abstaining from combat, will not be demoted from his Unreal status.

What did the fans say?

The remarkable achievement of someone like bushcampdad, who isn't necessarily a mainstream gamer, has garnered widespread praise from the gaming community.

However, a few individuals have taken the opportunity to criticize the developers for what they perceive as flaws in the ranking system (implying that it may have lost its competitive edge). Here are some of the notable tweets:

Strypes @FXStrypes @AussieAntics That had to a lot of games cuz I go up like 2% for a couple kill top 3 @AussieAntics That had to a lot of games cuz I go up like 2% for a couple kill top 3

censual @censuall @AussieAntics that’s how u know the ranking system in this game is horrid @AussieAntics that’s how u know the ranking system in this game is horrid

Kiri(ousaurus) 🌺🍉🦕 @KiriBuilds @AussieAntics exactly what i mean by saying this ranking system does not work. it's the same placement system used for pubs lobbies, too. i was put into platinum just by hiding in a bush for half the game and then dying. my lobbies in pubs are just as sweaty, if not more. @AussieAntics exactly what i mean by saying this ranking system does not work. it's the same placement system used for pubs lobbies, too. i was put into platinum just by hiding in a bush for half the game and then dying. my lobbies in pubs are just as sweaty, if not more.

WrthyStone 🍀 @WrthyStone @AussieAntics How I get 7 kills and a win and I still derank somehow @AussieAntics How I get 7 kills and a win and I still derank somehow

🌳BIG TRES🌳 @BlGTRES @AussieAntics Insane. God bless him. It had to take so long. That’s usually how I got to champions in arena but with only getting 1-2% each game for a top 5 I seen no point in trying for it especially when you only need plat 1 to play FNCS @AussieAntics Insane. God bless him. It had to take so long. That’s usually how I got to champions in arena but with only getting 1-2% each game for a top 5 I seen no point in trying for it especially when you only need plat 1 to play FNCS

uprise clasher @ClasherFN @AussieAntics bro how is there that many people in unreal they gotta make it harder to reach it @AussieAntics bro how is there that many people in unreal they gotta make it harder to reach it

As of today, Fortnite has progressed to Chapter 4, Season 3. To read more about the season, click here.

