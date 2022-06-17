Who has the most crown wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

At the dawn of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, Victory Crowns became the hottest and most trending item in the game. Anyone with a couple of Crowned Victory Royales was considered a good player.

Since players had to win a match to increase the count, having a few made any player a mini-celebrity and feared as well. Now, with Chapter 3 Season 3, in its second week, it's time to find out who currently has the most number of Crowned Victory Royales/Crown Wins.

Note: The data has been sourced from unofficial sources as there is no definite way to track Victory Crown points.

Highest number of Crowned Victory Royales in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Since there are no official stats for Crowned Victory Royales in Fortnite or reliable trackers, the information is rather sketchy. Nevertheless, after a bit of digging, it would seem that a YouTuber known as Ranger has the highest number of Crown Wins thus far.

According to the video posted on June 14, 2022, the content creator has 180+ Crown Wins in the current season. Now, fast forward to the present, and this number may be close to 200+ at the moment. Until another video is posted, speculation will be the best tool available.

That said, it would seem that not many YouTubers or content creators are going after crowns this season. Compared to the dozens of 200+ Crown Wins and a few 500+ as well in Chapter 3 Season 2, no one seems to be interested. While this may seem arbitrary, there's a good reason why this is happening.

Crown Wins are just a number

Back in Chapter 3 Season 1, Crowned Victory Royales were a huge deal. Players extensively farmed bot lobbies to earn them in-game. Others, such as Ship, a Fortnite Twitch streamer/pro player, would earn them in real matches. This led to a disproportionate amount of Crown Wins.

The trend continued in Chapter 3 Season 2 as well. Players strive to win a Crown and earn Crowned Victory Royales. With time, the trend eventually faded, and Loopers began to lose interest. By the time Season 2 ended, Crown Wins were a passing fad.

Now, in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, Crown Wins are not even a thing anymore. Flexing the number of Crowned Victory Royales is considered "last season." Thus, most record-setters, content creators, and professionals have abandoned the idea of securing Crown Wins.

Also, given how sweaty the current season is, going out of the way to look for a Crown is not something Loopers want to do. The goal in each match is to secure as many experience points as possible, return to the lobby, and repeat the process.

Since Epic Games has no immediate plans to rework the Crown system, it makes no sense for players to waste time behind it. If and when official stats are introduced for Crown Wins, perhaps the trend will return. However, for the time being, having a Mythic Reality Sapling is a better "flex."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far