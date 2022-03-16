Who has the most Fortnite skins in their locker as of 2022?

Fortnite provides a wide variety of in-game cosmetics for loopers to enjoy, which are often equipped and worn by players in the game's multiplayer modes as well as other popular events. These skins are not limited to any theme or style and are sometimes inspired by pop culture. It is a multi-dimensional world where players get to experience these characters from different backgrounds and places that put more light on their diversity.

As of 2022, skins are still either redeemable, purchasable or can be availed for free from the Battle Pass and events such as the game's iconic WinterFest. Players spend their money, time and effort to get these skins to personalize their experience on the looped island. Sometimes, known players from the OG era have a locker filled with these cosmetics that date back to the game's initial release. The article below will list out some players who have the most number of skins in Fortnite.

Who holds the most skins in theeir Fortnite locker?

The locker of the content creator "Ashtvn" includes all the skins that were available in-game, with only a few other YouTubers and content creators owning almost all the skins that were ever released. These lockers also include the Icon Series Bundle, Franchises and several exclusive skins that can't be obtained from the traditional method.

Another content creator with the name "ianrocks" showcased his locker consisting of almost all the game's skins in 2022. This included those from the very first season to all the recent ones. Additionally, it also included redeemable skins that simply cannot be obtained anymore due to their limited-time availability.

Which skins are the hardest to get in-game?

Several Fortnite skins are very difficult to procure due to their lack of availability or purchase cost. Certain individual skins have been sold for 2000 V-Bucks in the item shop excluding the bundles. This takes into account skins such as Special Forces, Astra, etc that haven't been released for a long time.

There are also cosmetics, including skins, that will never return to Fortnite. Some of these include the Black Knight, Renegade Raider, and Dire that were released in the OG seasons of Chapter 1. Many loopers regretted not purchasing the Battle Pass back then, while many more missed the opportunity to even do so. This leaves only a lucky few that have these skins to cherish in their account.

Skins such as Glow and Ikonik will also never return as they were promotional Fortnite skins for Samsung devices and more. They were only available for a limited time and could only be obtained if purchased on the device itself, which obviously leads to additional costs.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S