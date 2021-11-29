Why bringing back the old Fortnite map in Chapter 3 Season 1 could be a mistake

Fortnite maps have always been a stand-out feature of the game and Epic has taken a different route than most other battle royale games. Instead of giving players different maps at once, the developers bring a brand new map for every Chapter. With Fortnite Chapter 3 on the horizon, players are on the lookout for a new map to play on.

Each map is inspired by the older maps and sometimes even features random old POIs and NPCs. However, bringing back the old Fortnite map in Chapter 3 Season 1 might be a bad idea.

Reasons why using an old Fortnite map might not be a good move for upcoming Chapter 3

1) The current Fortnite map is old and there is nothing new to discover

One of the main reasons an old Fortnite map might not be good is that it's old. While older maps are genuinely great, players can re-create them using Fortnite Creative, so bringing them back into the Battle Royale mode will serve no good purpose.

Also, old maps have been with us for a long time and most players simply want something new. Playing the same map over and over again can lead to stagnation in player interest.

2) Players need new areas in the map that would offer varied rotation

Another reason why Fortnite Chapter 3 needs a new map is that the Chapter 1 map lacked rotation. This issue was solved in Chapter 2's map and now players have gotten accustomed to it.

Map rotations are essential in Battle Royale mode and seeing the rise of Fortnite's stakes in competitive esports, Epic won't want to ignore this fact. Chapter 1 map lacked some crucial things and Epic has learned lessons from it. Developing a new map with a wide variation in features and topography will add a much needed and refreshing take to the game.

3) Players know all the good strategies based on the current map's features

Last but not least, players have gotten overtly smarter now when compared to when Fortnite first came out. Most players have now gotten a grasp of things and are familiar with different aspects of the game.

Bringing an old map to Fortnite Chapter 3 might work in favor of some veteran players, which can lead to game balancing issues. The new map will serve as an evenhanded field as every player is foreign to all the locations and drop points.

With that said, it's certain that Fortnite Chapter 3 will bring a brand new map based on the repercussions of the Season 8 live event. Fans just need to wait and see how the new map turns out to be.

