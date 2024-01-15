Fortnite had 1.6 billion hours of playtime in December 2023, more than Call of Duty, EA Sports FC 24, Grand Theft Auto V, and Roblox combined

In a resounding testament to its enduring popularity in the gaming world, Fortnite dominated the virtual landscape in December 2023, accumulating a staggering 1.6 billion hours of playtime on consoles. The remarkable feat not only solidifies the game's status as a cultural phenomenon but also surpasses the combined playtime of heavyweight titles such as EA Sports FC 24, Call of Duty, Roblox, and Grand Theft Auto V.

This unprecedented success that the game has seen recently can be attributed to a perfect storm of many different factors, including the grand culmination of Chapter 4 Season 5, and the introduction of an evolved landscape in Chapter 5 Season 1.

All the factors contributing to Fortnite's latest console milestone in December 2023

The Chapter 4 Season 5 finale and the Big Bang

Fortnite's meteoric performance on consoles in December 2023 was kickstarted by the end of Chapter 4 Season 5, a nostalgia-filled season that transported players back to the OG Chapter 1 map for a month. The reintroduction of OG locations and weapons fueled a resurgence of interest among players, drawing in both newcomers and seasoned veterans alike.

The epic OG season's finale was marked by the Big Bang event featuring a groundbreaking Eminem collaboration and concert, which undoubtedly contributed to the scale and allure of Chapter 4 Season 5. It is clear that as the OG Chapter 1 map was about to leave the game again, players were trying to get the most out of it while they could.

A new beginning with Chapter 5 Season 1 and new game modes coming to the game

Following the grand conclusion of Chapter 4 Season 5, players were seamlessly taken into the dynamic world of Chapter 5 Season 1. The latest season in the game's storied saga has brought forth an array of innovative new game modes, each contributing to the colossal playtime hours on consoles.

The addition of LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and the Fortnite Festival introduced fresh and engaging experiences to the game, so much so that Chapter 5 broke the previous record set by the OG season. The new LEGO game mode introduced a layer of creativity, providing players with a novel and visually stimulating survival and sandbox experience.

Meanwhile, the introduction of Rocket Racing showcased a full-on team-up with Rocket League, delivering an adrenaline-pumping experience that resonated with fans of both franchises. Finally, the Fortnite Festival game mode introduced an unexpected yet still welcome rhythm-based environment for players to explore and live out their music performance fantasies.

As Epic Games continues innovating and surprising its community, its future seems poised for further success, solidifying its place and status as a cornerstone of the gaming world.

