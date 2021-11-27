Why Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 never happened

Loopers were surprised to learn that Fortnite Chapter 3 will follow Chapter 2 Season 8. Most of the players were expecting Chapter 2 Season 9 as it happened in Chapter 1. This left players wondering why was Season 9 skipped.

For some, it might feel like Fortnite Chapter 2 ended abruptly. There is still a lot that players want to know about some of the characters from Chapter 2. However, with Chapter 3 on the way, there will be a whole new storyline.

Regardless, there is certainly a solid reason why Fortnite Chapter 3 came after Season 2 Season 8. The Cube Queen was introduced in the ongoing season specifically to bring forward a plot in a certain manner that would make a transition to the next Chapter much easier.

Why did Fortnite Chapter 3 come after Season 8?

The biggest reason why Chapter 3 came after Season 8 instead of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 is because of the time period. The seasons in Chapter 2 were much longer than Chapter 1. As of now, Chapter 2 is already longer than Chapter 1.

Naturally, two more seasons would have meant that this chapter would go on for a few more months.

If Epic Games introduced Chapter 2 Season 9 and 10, players would grow tired of playing the same Chapter for so long. Demands for significant changes to the Fortnite map were already being put forward, and a new Chapter 3 was the only way to make that happen.

It is clear that Epic Games needed major changes, and they needed their past. Therefore, they introduced Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, to bring along 'The End'.

Fortnite players react to the arrival of Chapter 3

Fortnite has been around for longer than many games, and if it needs to remain relevant, it has to bring infrequent changes. Players had started to complain that the game had become too boring, which is why Epic Games announced Chapter 3 and mixed things up.

SypherPK @SypherPK @FortniteGame 100 hour stream incoming. I’m so ready for chapter 3 🔥 (Sleep included) @FortniteGame 100 hour stream incoming. I’m so ready for chapter 3 🔥 (Sleep included)

The decision to introduce Chapter 3 instead of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 was the correct one. The reactions to the official trailer for the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event clearly shows how excited fans are to see a new chapter.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha