Why some Fortnite characters are in desperate need of a barber; bizarre glitch explained

Fortnite has been around since 2017. Over time, the game has evolved and grown to become extremely popular.

Despite the negativity at times, it has grown into one of the world's most well-known battle royale games. With a thriving community, things will likely stay the way they are for a while.

Although the title has come from humble beginnings, in Chapter 3, the developers took things to new heights. Significant storyline developments occurred, the game shifted to Unreal Engine 5, and amazing mechanics were added. But that's not all that was added.

When Chapter 3 began, it brought a slew of bugs and glitches. While this is not uncommon, the number is staggering.

Currently, about two dozen bugs/glitches are being investigated and worked on. One of the most bizarre of these is related to the hair on the character's head.

Bad hair days have found their way into Fortnite Chapter 3

The problem was brought to attention by Glitch King, none other than Fortnite's own community glitch/bug expert. Over the years, he has showcased some of the most extreme and downright hilarious issues in-game. While some are a cause for concern, this particular one is harmless.

This glitch gives characters a bad hair day. It can be triggered if loopers switch to performance mode under the rendering option in-game and restart it.

Once back in-game, most characters wearing a hat or mask will have their hair come through it. Here's a video to better understand the issue.

It's currently unclear why this is happening. Given that the performance mode has been around for a while, having it break now is rather odd. Furthermore, it seems that Epic Games is unaware of this issue as it's not listed on their official Trello page. Hopefully, someone from the team will take note of the glitch and begin working on a fix.

Will this bizarre glitch affect gameplay in Fortnite?

Well, for the most part, having the character's hair jut out of a mask or hat shouldn't cause an issue for anyone. While it is esthetically awful to look at, there will be no interference during matches.

That being said, those who want to avoid this issue should use skins with no hats or masks for the time being.

While this has minimal effect in the battle royale mode, Creative folks may have some trouble while taking screenshots in-game. With hair out of place and visible all over, users will be unable to capture certain characters in their prime. No amount of editing is going to fix that.

Currently, the only workaround is not to use the performance mode. However, this is not an ideal solution, as not everyone has a high-end gaming device.

Fans can only hope this issue is resolved or, at the very least, added to the Trello board soon. With the next major update being Fortnite v21.30, fixing it could take some time.

