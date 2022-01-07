Why are your Fortnite lobbies so sweaty? How does match-making work?

Sweaty Fortnite lobbies can be fun at times, as they challenge one's skills and techniques. However, most players are in it for simple fun and a majority of the community is bewildered by why their Fortnite public lobbies are so sweaty all the time.

While pros or players only looking to win and play hard are understandable in Arena mode, public Fortnite lobbies have seen an influx of sweaty players in recent times.

But why is this the case? This article will explain how matchmaking in Fortnite works and what could lead to players getting sweaty lobbies.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion, as not all of the official workings of match-making in Fortnite are currently known.

Potential reasons why Fortnite is getting sweatier

Over the course of three Chapters, Fortnite's player base has grown exponentially and received a reduction in bots. Both casual and pro players have gotten accustomed to the mechanisms and techniques.

Epic has been secretive about its matchmaking mechanism and only a few things are known. Fortnite uses skill-based matchmaking to match players of similar skills. While this sounds like a simple answer, we don't know what "skills" the developers are looking for.

When it comes to Fortnite Duos, Trios, or Squads, it’s hard to say whether the game uses the best player’s stats, the worst player’s stats, or the team’s average stats for matchmaking purposes. Or whether it looks for the best out of 100 players. It could even be that, under some situations, there’s no skill-based matchmaking at all and the game just performs mixed-bag matchmaking.

Neo @NeoWokio For the past 3 days my fortnite lobbies have been sweaty as fuck. Definitely got a massive wall in terms of skill.



Still having fun though just no winning as much

It's hard to say because if Epic did use skill-based matchmaking, then we wouldn't be getting any sweaty lobbies at all. While there can be minor flaws here and there sometimes, Fortnite players getting sweaty lobbies is not a new thing.

Why are your Fortnite lobbies so sweaty?

So why are you getting sweaty lobbies? Well, there Fortnite no one answer to this problem.

It's a Battle Royale game, but its building feature really sets it apart from the crowd. It is one of the harder techniques to learn in the game and most players spend a lot of time perfecting their building skills. While it's unclear whether Epic considers building skills in its skill-based matchmaking, this could certainly be one of the reasons why you get sweaty lobbies in Fortnite.

Another simple reason could just be that players are getting better at the game.

Players have developed numerous building skills like the turbo building or sky base, which they use in public lobbies, making the game tougher for the general public that aren't aware of these techniques.

Another reason could be the large number of players trying to get a seat on the Battle Bus. The launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 has been very successful and the recent Winterfest event broke Epic servers on many occasions. This many players jumping into the game at once can also lead to sweaty lobbies due to the match-making system being overloaded.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider