Why is Fortnite on Nintendo Switch an unpleasant experience?: Fans provide an insight into the problems

While playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch may not be the best way to experience the game as intended, given its cost-effectiveness and portability, gamers looking for an affordable Fortnite experience on the go are definitely going to buy the Switch.
Much like other platforms that support the game, players on Nintendo Switch also receive constant updates and support, which leads to the following question:
"Why does Fortnite on Nintendo Switch still perform so poorly?"
Why Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is a bad experience
While Fortnite Season 7 has been one of the best so far, the Fortnite Nintendo community has been suffering in silence since the beginning of the season. Many fans claim the game has been riddled with performance issues for quite some time now.
Despite Epic Games trying their best to keep things running smoothly, it would seem that brand issues have kept cropping up over the course of Fortnite Season 7 regularly.
Given that Fortnite on Nintendo Switch was released in 2018, it's unclear why performance issues occur frequently. Although the developers have done a great job on optimization and stability, it sometimes just doesn't work.
For example, Nintendo users experienced two major issues in August alone. One related to stability issues in the "March Through Time" LTM, and the other being general performance issues. Additionally, a third issue that involved particle effects was also resolved after two months.
In addition to the above-mentioned issues and glitches, other major problems such as Input delay, draw distance falling short, and frame per second drops are a constant problem for players wanting to enjoy a hassle-free session of Fortnite.
It's rather unclear why Fortnite on Nintendo Switch doesn't work as smoothly as it should. Given that other platforms, including Android, enjoy stable sessions after updates, Fortnite on Nintendo Switch still seems to be lagging in many areas.
With that being said, taking into account the hardware limitations of a portable device, one can only imagine how the game will function once it utilizes Unreal Engine 5.
Furthermore, given that Fortnite Season 8 is just around the corner, Nintendo players will need to brace themselves for a myriad of performance issues that may hamper their gameplay experience in the coming days.