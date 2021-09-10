Why is Fortnite on Nintendo Switch an unpleasant experience?: Fans provide an insight into the problems

While playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch may not be the best way to experience the game as intended, given its cost-effectiveness and portability, gamers looking for an affordable Fortnite experience on the go are definitely going to buy the Switch.

Much like other platforms that support the game, players on Nintendo Switch also receive constant updates and support, which leads to the following question:

"Why does Fortnite on Nintendo Switch still perform so poorly?"

POV: your playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/lFQuGAtTy9 — Zodal Leaks (@ZodalLeaks) September 10, 2021

Why Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is a bad experience

While Fortnite Season 7 has been one of the best so far, the Fortnite Nintendo community has been suffering in silence since the beginning of the season. Many fans claim the game has been riddled with performance issues for quite some time now.

YALL AWARE JUST NOW? UMM PERFORMANCE ISSUES BEEN A THING SINCE YALLS “PERFORMANCE UPDATE” LAST SEASON 🤦‍♂️ All we want is just stable frames with legit no frames drops for pulling my gun out causing me to do a 360 mid air and die to fall 🤦‍♂️ — NøHax (@nohax_yt) August 31, 2021

Despite Epic Games trying their best to keep things running smoothly, it would seem that brand issues have kept cropping up over the course of Fortnite Season 7 regularly.

Given that Fortnite on Nintendo Switch was released in 2018, it's unclear why performance issues occur frequently. Although the developers have done a great job on optimization and stability, it sometimes just doesn't work.

These particle effects for objects and items have been re-enabled on Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/fjsZfPx7pc — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 11, 2021

For example, Nintendo users experienced two major issues in August alone. One related to stability issues in the "March Through Time" LTM, and the other being general performance issues. Additionally, a third issue that involved particle effects was also resolved after two months.

In addition to the above-mentioned issues and glitches, other major problems such as Input delay, draw distance falling short, and frame per second drops are a constant problem for players wanting to enjoy a hassle-free session of Fortnite.

Couple of draw distance issues: Alien Eggs spawn in 24m or closer, they just disappear at 25m. The other issue is when scoping in with a sniper, distance seems to be about 226m or more. pic.twitter.com/uvXoGwVm7z — Fortnite Switch Physics (@PhysicsSwitch) September 9, 2021

It's rather unclear why Fortnite on Nintendo Switch doesn't work as smoothly as it should. Given that other platforms, including Android, enjoy stable sessions after updates, Fortnite on Nintendo Switch still seems to be lagging in many areas.

With that being said, taking into account the hardware limitations of a portable device, one can only imagine how the game will function once it utilizes Unreal Engine 5.

this is what 1 fps looks like btw — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) May 13, 2020

Also Read

Furthermore, given that Fortnite Season 8 is just around the corner, Nintendo players will need to brace themselves for a myriad of performance issues that may hamper their gameplay experience in the coming days.

Edited by Srijan Sen