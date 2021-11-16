Why Fortnite players may get Chinese skin and cosmetics for free

The future of Fortnite China is bleak as the highest authorities have issued a decree that will see the game shut down soon. Although the news is heart-breaking for the game's fans in the country, it could be bliss for gamers across the globe.

Epic Games has released several cosmetics dedicated to Fortnite China. These exclusive skins did not feature in the global version, and gamers were quite disappointed. However, since Fortnite China is being removed, users may get the opportunity to grab these fantastic skins and cosmetics.

What does the shutdown of Fortnite China mean for gamers?

It is no surprise that there is an extreme form of screening regarding media and entertainment in China. The ax was not away from Fortnite initially, and the developers were forced to change specific style edits, characters, and other cosmetics to make them perfect for the Chinese audience.

Chaos @Chaosxsilencer



the sword is bad... but it's not that bad... 😜 China may ban #Fortnite for not being ethical...? 🤨the sword is bad... but it's not that bad... 😜 China may ban #Fortnite for not being ethical...? 🤨the sword is bad... but it's not that bad... 😜 https://t.co/UUce6fKAiN

These special styles and cosmetics were exclusively reserved for the Chinese segment and did not feature in the global version. However, it seems Epic's efforts went in vain as it was recently revealed that the game would no longer be accessible in the country.

The ban upon Fortnite China vaults all exclusive cosmetics and skins, and the future of these unique items is yet to be decided. Epic has not yet revealed anything regarding the issue.

Chinese law prevents developers from adding anything offensive to the game. Items such as skulls and skeletons are strictly banned along with several other aspects. As a result, Epic had to make significant changes to several skins to get the green signal for release.

However, it seems the Chinese authorities are ultimately banning the game. Therefore, Epic might release these cosmetics and skins for hopeful gamers across the globe.

Protomario @Protomario



youtube.com/watch?v=4dx9l-…



The reason for the ban is silly, even for China it's hard to figure it out. #Fortnite has been banned in China, along with #PUBG #OverWatch , and about 17 other games...The reason for the ban is silly, even for China it's hard to figure it out. #Fortnite has been banned in China, along with #PUBG, #OverWatch, and about 17 other games...youtube.com/watch?v=4dx9l-…The reason for the ban is silly, even for China it's hard to figure it out. https://t.co/CrIb9CZHD5

It won't be surprising if the developers decide to release these cosmetics and skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 itself.

The move from the Chinese authorities comes as a surprise to everyone. However, the strained diplomatic relations between the two countries are known to many.

It is speculated that the move comes as a response to the US government's decision to ban Chinese apps a few years ago. However, it is impossible to know the real reason without treading on dangerous waters.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, fans should wait for Epic to release an official statement regarding the release of Fortnite China skins and cosmetics.

Edited by Ravi Iyer