Why Fortnite x Avatar collaboration could happen in 2023

Fortnite could very well be working on an interesting collaboration for 2023 already. In a recent survey that was sent out regarding potential skins, Epic Games revealed quite a few of their ideas. Two characters from the smash-hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender were included in the list.

The series is getting a live-action remake soon, so the timing checks out. Obviously, the survey's results will determine whether or not these skins will arrive in the Item Shop this year, but Epic Games is clearly thinking about it.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has long been an extremely popular television show, so this collaboration should not come as a surprise to anybody. The survey also listed skins inspired by characters like Miles Morales and Mr. Fantastic, shows like Big Bang Theory and The Flinstones, and games like Call of Duty and Brawlhalla.

Note: This article may contain the writer's opinions.

Potential Fortnite collaborations in 2023

2023 presents massive potential when it comes to Fortnite collaborations. Tons of fan-favorite movies and shows are poised to release, which means Epic Games has plenty of opportunities to reveal fresh skins. However, nothing concrete has been announced yet, so we can only speculate for now.

The recent survey was quite eye-opening in terms of what the game may offer in the upcoming months. Characters from Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Spider-Man, and Avatar: The Last Airbender made it on to the list of possibilities, which is quite exciting for ardent fans of these shows.

As a gamer, you may also be pleased to know that Epic Games is considering collaborations with iconic titles like Dark Souls, The Legend of Zelda, and Mario Party.

One of the most likely collaborations will possibly be announced in February, which is when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits the theaters. It will be the first movie in Marvel's Phase 5, setting up the next big villain, Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in February (Image via Marvel)

If anyone is deserving of a skin, it's Kang. He's going to be the next Thanos, so what better time to introduce him to the Fortnite metaverse than now? Epic will be able to bring him back when he shows up in the other movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is set to release this year, too. Some members of the team, like Gamora, Star-Lord and Groot, already have skins, but this is the chance for the rest of them to get representation in the game. New characters like Adam Warlock could serve as inspiration.

Creed III, starring Michael B. Jordan, will release in 2023. The boxing legend who comes from the Rocky franchise would make a great skin. The collaboration will likely be successful since the movies and the actor have legions of fans.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is another likely option since the franchise is quite popular. With a new reboot on the way, 2023 is perfect for this collaboration. Moreover, a Transformers collab has been teased in the past.

Barbie is set to release in June of this year. Given the ensemble cast, Greta Gerwig's direction, and universally-appealing subject matter, the movie is likely going to be one of the biggest and the best.

Not only will the characters be perfect for Fortnite, but Epic could also pull off a dual collaboration with the toy brand, Mattel, and the movie.

The tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise is also set to arrive in 2023, and there are several iconic characters who may find their way into the game if Epic decides to go ahead with such a collaboration. In fact, many fans find it rather surprising that Dom Torretto and his family aren't in Fortnite in some capacity yet.

There is scope for some amazing collaborations in 2023, so this could be a big year for Epic Games and Fortnite.

