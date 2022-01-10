Dr Slone is drilling the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, and she can't be stopped

Of all the villains in Fortnite, Doctor Slone is the worst. After betraying Loopers and blowing up the Mothership, she's now drilling to the Flipside of the island to fulfill her personal vendetta.

She did not take Agent Jones' escape from the underground Imagined Order complex too lightly. Furthermore, since she was Jonesy's mentor, this makes it all the more personal. The only question left to ask here is, "What is the IO planning?"

HYPEX @HYPEX The second IO drill site has appeared at the bottom right of Greasy Grove, 3 more to go! The second IO drill site has appeared at the bottom right of Greasy Grove, 3 more to go! https://t.co/y86vYLceKy

The second IO drill reaches the Flipside in Fortnite Chapter 3

According to leakers, a total of five drill sites are going to appear on the island. This is where the Imagined Order will start making landfall. At present, a second drill has broken through the crust and onto the Flipside.

NinjaLavaBoy • Leaks & News @NinjaLavaBoy



• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.

• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave".



indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto.



#Fortnite The Imagined Order will arrive on the map around Week 7.• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave". @HYPEX indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto. #Fortnite Chapter3 The Imagined Order will arrive on the map around Week 7.• There will be IO outposts at different points on the map.• They will have a location codenamed "Crazy Cave".@HYPEX indicates that it may be something similar to the Grotto.#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/GxeGOWHWVE

The IO has already begun moving supplies and equipment to the surface in preparation for the invasion. While details are still scarce, the bulk of their force, and perhaps even Doctor Slone herself, will arrive on January 18.

Based on the current information, the IO will have a large underground base of operations on the island. From there they will plot and scheme their next moves. However, one has to wonder why The Seven are not fighting back?

Doctor Slone seems to be breaching the island with impunity

Despite the warning signs, The Seven seem to be helpless against the IO. With the second drill on the island, more supplies and personnel will start coming through. It would seem that The Foundation is running out of options.

Although they are technologically superior, they lack the sheer numbers and resources of the Imagined Order. With the threat of the Cube Queen no more, the organization can focus its entire attention on the Flipside.

No doubt The Foundation and Agent Jones have a plan to stop the invasion. However, by the looks of it, they are going on the defense. At present, they are willingly allowing the IO to take ground and establish a foothold. However, this could lead to dire repercussions.

The Imagined Order may attempt to play god in Fortnite Chapter 3

It's no secret that the IO enjoys playing god with the power of the Zero Point. However, creation can be a tricky thing to control. It's speculated that the organization will use its technology to trigger violent storms on the island.

StreamFNBR @StreamFNBR Here's what it looks like when the tornado appears in-game!



(Please credit if used) Here's what it looks like when the tornado appears in-game!(Please credit if used) https://t.co/0PeoDP8n3k

The timeline for lightning storms and tornadoes synchronizes perfectly with the arrival of the organization. Rather than outright conquer the island, they would instead destroy it. Thus, leaving the defenders without shelter or a place to hide.

Hopefully, these unnatural anomalies don't make gameplay too difficult for Flipsiders. Otherwise, instead of making the game interesting, they may end up making it more challenging.

