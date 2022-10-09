Why Midas could return stronger than ever in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Now that Season 4 is out, Fortnite Chapter 3 has delivered all that it promised. Well, almost. While the timeline has gotten somewhat less confusing, there remain a few aspects that are yet to be resolved. Characters like Geno, Jonesy, and Dr. Slone have finally been well-established in the timeline. However, one character isn't among them: Midas, the unadvertised character that the entire Fortnite community has come to love and admire.

Midas, ambitious and spirited, remains excluded from the storyline, and the developers continue to maintain silence about the character. Had it been someone less significant, players would have accepted the fate. However, the Fortnite community believes that it would take more than a shark or an insurgency to oust a character of such caliber. While everyone thinks that his return is imminent, his reemergence remains a mystery.

Fortnite's Midas is not dead

Time does take its toll. Whenever Midas starts to slip out of players' memories, the developers reinstate his station and further his legacy. This recurrent reinforcement by the developers does hint at something: the return of Midas. In the words of Donald Mustard:

"Midas is great and not dead."

Although Midas hasn't been in the game since Chapter 2, his presence has been hinted at from time to time. Chapter 3 is full of subtle hints that indicate Midas is around and about. In the entirety of this chapter, players have witnessed golden clues, secret NPC dialogs, and the recurring rotation of Midas in the item shop.

One thing is for sure. The developers don't want players to forget the popular character. It is being speculated that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 might eventually give way to a brand new chapter. Building on that, it is plausible that Midas might finally be reintroduced into the storyline soon, stronger than ever.

Moreover, back in 2021, Epic Games released the First Shadows, an animated comic series. The spin-off is dedicated to Fortnite Crew skins. It is speculated that Midas is recruiting these characters.

The first installment of First Shadows depicts Buring Wolf and Midas. However, the clip was soon taken down. From this emerges a handful of theories that suggest Midas is lurking in the shadows.

The first theory builds on the fact that the spin-off has the word "SHADOW" in the title. An instant signifier of Midas' involvement. Furthermore, upon closely inspecting the clip, one can see the SHADOW insignia on objects.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Clean image of the Fortnitemares Wolf Clean image of the Fortnitemares Wolf https://t.co/lJYUPNOoBf

The second theory suggests that Buring Wolf from First Shadow shares a stark similarity with the character on the official banner of Fortnitemares 2022. Upon inspecting closely, one can spot a similar outline. If all the theories are combined, it paints a speculative yet plausible roadmap of Midas' activity in the shadows.

Considering the notion that Midas is recruiting characters from the timeline, all the clues to date hint at how he could return stronger than ever.

