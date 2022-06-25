Why Peter Griffin would make for an excellent Fortnite skin

Epic Games has released several Fortnite collaborations in the last few seasons, and the most recent Star Wars and Naruto collabs have received a positive response from the community. However, there is one collab skin that has been teased for a long time but still hasn't made it into the Battle Royale game.

Peter Griffin from Family Guy has been a part of almost every leak since the last couple of seasons. At various points in time, players have been made to believe that the hilarious sitcom character is all but arriving in the game. However, even after all the rumors, it seems like Peter is far from being a cosmetic in Epic Games' Battle Royale.

The entire community finds it extremely hard to comprehend why the developers would keep such a popular skin away for so long. In fact, a Peter Griffin Fortnite skin can be an excellent collaboration opportunity for Epic Games.

Fortnite desperately needs a Peter Griffin skin

Family Guy is one of the most popular sitcoms in the world, with the earliest season raking in close to 13 million viewers. Even after 20 seasons, millions of people continue to watch the TV show. Clearly, Family Guy has a fan base larger than many collaborations that have arrived in Epic Games' Battle Royale.

The popular American sitcom shares a significant demographic with the Battle Royale game. Just like how many Naruto fans are also avid Loopers, a Peter Griffin Fortnite skin will appeal to all Family Guy fans who also play the game. Right at the outset, Epic already has thousands of players who will end up splurging if Peter Griffin comes to the shop in the game.

Epic Games usually creates hype before selling any popular skin in the game. However, in the case of the Peter Griffin skin, the hype has been around for quite a while now. Additionally, cel-shaded skins are all the craze in the Battle Royale game right now. Therefore, most players will not think twice about buying the Peter Griffin skin.

Besides the hype and popularity, Peter Griffin will also be a great-looking skin. Epic Games has done a great job at designing animated skins in the past. It is evident from the Rick and Morty skins that the Family Guy character will also look amazing as a Fortnite skin, if he ever comes to the game.

Almost 50% of new Fortnite skins are collaborations

Although a Peter Griffin skin would certainly be loved by the community, there are several players who might be disappointed by the possible collaboration. In the last few seasons, the number of collab skins has almost outgrown the number of original cosmetics in the game. This might be concerning for players who enjoy spending money on carefully-designed skins instead of those from a movie or a show.

According to a recent report, the number of collaboration skins in Fortnite has touched as high as 50% in Chapter 3 Season 1, and Peter Griffin would be just another skin in the list of collaborations. Therefore, fans would instead appreciate Epic Games working on an original skin design. However, this doesn't take away the fact that thousands of players will still buy the Peter Griffin skin if it arrives in the item shop.

