Why players think Fortnite is based on a "true story" (and what it is actually inspired by)

Some Fortnite players believe the Battle Royale title is based on a true story. This is highly unlikely because it is a video game centered around a giant Storm that shrinks in on players, ultimately killing them if they stay in it for too long. Not to mention, there are many instances of Battle Royales prior to Fortnite.

Still, that hasn't dissuaded the believers.

layla from slphr @slphrrr fortnite is based on a true story fortnite is based on a true story

Epic Games' Battle Royale game isn't based on a true story, but it does find inspiration elsewhere.

Why Fortnite players think the game is based on a true story

rooby doo @rrobyv fortnite is actually based on a true story, in 1945 one hundred people were put on an island and told to fight after this there was no trace of the island left and has never been seen again. fortnite is actually based on a true story, in 1945 one hundred people were put on an island and told to fight after this there was no trace of the island left and has never been seen again.

Unfortunately, people will believe almost anything these days. When it comes to Fortnite, many dubious stories about what the game could be based on have surfaced over the years.

These stories have made some players think that at least one of these tales has to be true. On top of that, with no story behind it, some just simply state it being based on a true story as a fact.

In a now-deleted tweet, one Twitter user got plenty of attention. They stated that in 1886, 100 people were forced on to a remote island. They then had to kill each other until the last person standing would win a metal umbrella.

Of course, that lines up with the umbrellas given to those who reach their first Victory Royale of a specific season.

But though it was complete nonsense, it didn't stop some people from thinking it to be true.

What is Fortnite inspired from?

Battle Royale was a novel first, setting the tone for future BR titles (Image via Toei Company)

There have been dozens of battle royale iterations over the years. From movies like 2000's Battle Royale to 2007's The Condemned, and games such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and COD: Warzone, the BR genre is not a recent idea.

On top of that, representatives from Epic Games have stated that Minecraft was a huge inspiration for their Battle Royale title. The idea of building came from Minecraft and heavily influenced how it works in Save the World.

A promotional image for PUBG (Image via PUBG Corporation)

Epic Games was ready to cash in on the Battle Royale genre after moving on from the hit shooter franchise Gears of War. With PUBG on the rise, it was a no-brainer that they'd try to take over the BR throne.

They did exactly that, and have games such as PUBG to thank for giving them a popular space to invade. Fortnite is not the first instance of a battle royale and it won't be the last, but it certainly seems to have perfected the formula.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee