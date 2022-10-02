Why the She Hulk Fortnite skin did not age well

Unlike any other Fortnite collaborations, Marvel has been big on establishing female antagonists in the game. Over the years, many female superheroes from the Marvel multiverse have made their way into the game. Scarlet Witch, Mystique, and Spider-Gwen are some of the most popular female superheroes in the game.

While many Marvel female superheroes enjoy a dedicated fan following the game, Jennifer Walters, better known as She-Hulk, has deviated from the trend. Unlike other superhero skins in Fortnite, She-Hulk did not age well. Like a few other outfits in the game, it was mired in controversy too.

However, the locus of this controversy is external and doesn't concern Fortnite. It emanates from Marvel's latest live-action adaptation called She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law. Unfortunately, the spillover from the online controversy has seeped into the game, and the She-Hulk skin has foundered.

She-Hulk outfit might never return to the Fortnite item shop

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, Jennifer Walters is a Marvel Superhero skin with five different edit styles and a She-Hulk variant. It was part of the season's Battle Pass. Like every other female superhero skin introduced in the season, it soon became a fan favorite.

However, it didn't age well. Since the skin is synonymous with Marvel's latest series, She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, which in turn is mired in controversy, it has automatically evolved into a hot topic that now, unfortunately, attracts unwanted attention.

Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law episode three, The People vs Emil Blonksy, conflagrated the aforementioned controversy. In the episode's outro, the character of She-Hulk was seen twerking to a song. The scene soon took the internet by storm and initiated a flame war.

How does this affect the She-Hulk skin in Fortnite? One might ask, The answer is simple. Once the character returns to the item shop, it will herald an insurgence by the players who were at the polar end of the controversy. Irrespective of any stance, the skin is liable to be mired in unprecedented controversy, which could be detrimental to the game itself.

Similar controversies in the past

Just thought i'd mention this because so many people are wondering why it never returned again. 2 years ago i was told that Epic saw & talked about a certain post on social media mentioning that this Rue skin looks like a Nazi.Just thought i'd mention this because so many people are wondering why it never returned again. https://t.co/Jek0KBooVU

Epic Games has dealt with one similar situation in the past. Once the most popular Icon Series skin, Travis Scott was shot down by players after the Astroworld Tragedy. The developers slowly phased out the skin and distanced themselves from the rapper. Another example is where the developers recently banned the Rue outfit for its Nazi-like attire.

The Marvel collaboration has been a game changer for Epic Games. Not only has it translated into a financially sound venture, but it has also helped Fortnite segue into an almost never-ending timeline of superheroes and multiverses. The latest Spider-Gwen outfit is a testament to Epic Games' commitment to this symbiosis.

The developers haven't issued any communiqué about the She-Hulk controversy and how it affects the in-game character. Epic Games is very adept at handling such misalignments and handles them well. While the controversy isn't at par with other hapless incidents that involve other in-game outfits, it is plausible that the developers will be vigilant about it.

