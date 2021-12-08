Why Spiderman's Web Shooter will break Fortnite in Chapter 3

Spiderman landed in Fortnite with a new chapter, bringing a highly powerful utility tool with him. Like he does in the movies, Spiderman gives players the ability to use his Web Shooter, an item in Fortnite that could break the game until it receives a much-needed nerf.

Fortnite has vaulted and hindered insanely powerful items in the past, so those who want to exploit the Web Shooter's potential need to hop on it while they can. Spiderman's ultimate utility tool is undergoing some location changes at the moment, so stay tuned for Epic Games to release further updates.

Spiderman's Web Shooter makes players invulnerable in Fortnite

When a Fortnite player gets their hands on a Web Shooter and slings themselves across the map, they become virtually invulnerable due to the immense speed they swing with. Several complaints as well as compliments have been spread around social media featuring the web shooter's potential.

The Web Shooters have an infinite ammo pool, allowing for constant swinging from structure to structure. From the video above, players and fans can see first hand how hard it would be to hit an enemy using one of these mobility tools.

With the speed that the Web Shooters grant, players can traverse the entire Fortnite map in less than 5 minutes - an insane time reduction compared to running or even driving around in a vehicle.

Sneak attacks and quick getaways are a cinch with this item, breaking the game by making it completely unfair to those who don't have a Web Shooter of their own.

This item is being used to take advantage of other players, meaning those who can master the Web Shooters' potential are blowing the possibility of skilled gameplay wide open.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is likely that Epic Games will release a nerf for this item or make it harder to find/buy from an NPC. Chapter 3 has just started, so the Fortnite team may need time to smoothen out the unexpected imbalances.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul