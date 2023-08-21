Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 have a live event? Explained

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 ends in a few days and despite Epic Games not disclosing information about the next phase of the storyline, some things have been leaked. However, as it seems, there will be no live event at the end of the season this time around either. This strange trend has been in play since the start of Chapter 4, and shows no signs of changing.

While there are many rumors and speculations about a surprise live event taking place on August 25, 2023, leakers/data-miners have found no such evidence. The majority of those claiming a live event will occur are mostly doing so to farm impressions on social media. Nevertheless, something will indeed happen at the start of Chapter 4 Season 4, but it's not what players would expect.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will start with a cinematic trailer

While Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will not be ending with a live event, players will get to see a cinematic event for sure. This will be showcased at the start of the next season and help fill in the gaps of the storyline. With the Apparatus and Innovator Slone being the focus at the moment, the cinematic trailer will shed light as to what happened during the downtime for Chapter 4 Season 4.

In a way, it will provide an update to the storyline and help advance things in-game. For the time being, it's being speculated that the theme of the next season will be related to a heist of sorts. Given the teasers showcased thus far, things are starting to add up.

In addition to the teasers, leakers/data-miners have uncovered a list of weapons that will be unvaulted next season. Most of them fit this speculative heist theme and back up the theory further. It will be interesting to see which weapon will become the new meta in Chapter 4 Season 4.

Will there be a live event at the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Given the pattern that Epic Games has been following for live events since the end of Fortnite Chapter 3, it's very likely that there will be one at the end of next season. It would seem that the developers have adopted a policy of one major live event at the end of each major phase of the storyline. While this is rather saddening as players expect more live events, there's nothing that can be done about it.

It seems that Epic Games is substituting live events with Mini Battle Pass events towards the end of every season. While it's not an ideal trade-off, the community seems to be adjusting slowly. As long as they are engaged and kept preoccupied with good content, live events can be slowly phased out for the most part.

However, the live events that do occur once per chapter will have to be over-the-top. Quantity will have to be replaced with quality or else things will go back to square one. Given how the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 live event was not loved as such by the community, Epic Games will have to think out of the box to deliver something that players will remember for years to come.

