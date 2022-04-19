10 best Free Fire MAX characters with passive abilities (2022)

In general, characters with active abilities in Free Fire are considered to belong to the top tier. These abilities can drastically affect the outcome of a match and help players secure Booyahs with ease.

While such characters are indeed powerful, there are a few with passive abilities who are just as good during a match. Learning to identify and use them in the right place will make all the difference.

These Free Fire MAX characters have amazing passive abilities

10) Leon

Leon is somewhat of a survivalist in Free Fire. His ability, Buzzer Beater, allows him to escape combat and heal effortlessly. Upon surviving a fight, the character recovers 5 HP. The best part about this ability is that Leon only has to escape the fight to heal, and the ability does not require him to defeat his opponents.

9) D-Bee

D-Bee's love for music and movement has allowed him to develop a unique ability in Free Fire called Bullet Beats. It is triggered when the character fires while moving. During this timeframe, movement speed is increased by 5% and accuracy is increased by 20%.

8) Nairi

Nairi has a knack for improving gloo walls in Free Fire. His ability, Ice Iron, allows gloo walls to recover 20% of their current durability every second. Additionally, the character can also deal 20% increased damage against gloo walls when using an assault rifle.

7) Nikita

Following the latest update, Nikita's Firearms Expert ability was buffed. In addition to reloading SMGs faster, the last five bullets fired from her gun now inflict 20% increased damage. This makes her an amazing choice for close-range combat.

6) Laura

Laura has a simple yet deadly ability in Free Fire called Sharp Shooter. As the name suggests, the ability primarily focuses on aim and accuracy. When the character is shooting while aiming down sight or being scoped in, accuracy is increased by 10%. This works on all weapons that have a scope.

5) Moco

Moco is very useful during team fights in Free Fire. Her ability, Hacker's Eye, allows the character to mark opponents for two seconds by shooting them. The mark is shared among teammates, and this allows the team to focus their attack on the enemy target.

4) Kelly

Kelly enjoys running so much that she's turned it into an ability. It is called Dash and allows the character to sprint 1% faster. This has no recharge or cooldown time and can be used indefinitely.

3) Maro

When it comes to long-range combat, there's no better character to use than Maro. His ability, Falcon Fervor, allows him to deal bonus damage to targets far away. Depending on the distance, the bonus damage will range from 1% to 5%. An additional 1% will also be levied if the opponent has been marked.

2) Kla

Kla's ability, Muay Thai, increases damage dealt by fists by 100%. His iron fists ensure that the competition can be pummeled into the dirt during the early-game. Despite the high damage, players need to be careful when attacking opponents as a well-placed shotgun slug will make quick work of them.

1) Jota

When it comes to sustainability in combat, there is no better character than Jota. The character's ability, Sustained Raids, allows him to self-heal by shooting at opponents. If an opponent is downed or killed, 10% of health is recovered by the character.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish