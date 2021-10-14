3 best character combinations with Chrono to play aggressively in Free Fire

Chrono has been a fan favorite in Free Fire since its release in December 2020. Players widely use the character because of its fantastic ability called Time-Turner. Despite receiving two nerfs, the character remains the primary choice for many.

Time Turner makes a force field that blocks damage from the enemies simultaneously, while users will shoot from within. Further, the movement speed is also buffed by 15%. After the recent nerfs, all these only last for five seconds.

They can also combine the ability of three other passive characters, which will enable them to gain the upper hand over the foes.

Note: The choice of characters varies based on players' preferences, and the list reflects the writer's views. Moreover, the abilities mentioned in the article below are at the highest level.

Best character combination with Chrono in Free Fire

3) Chrono + Dasha + Laura + Rafael

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha will primarily reduce recoil (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha's ability has multiple impacts on the player's gameplay. First, it will reduce the damage caused by falls and recovery time from falls by 50% and 80%, respectively. Furthermore, the recoil buildup and maximum recoil also decrease 10% each.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Accuracy only increases when scoped in (Image via Free Fire)

Sharp Shooter boosts the accuracy of the users when they are scoped in. Initially, the buff is by 10%, but it increases to 35%.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Besides the silencing effect, the downed enemy will lose HP quickly (Image via Free Fire)

Dead Silent primarily provides a silencing effect when they use snipers and marksman rifles. Additionally, the downed suffer a 20% faster loss in their HP.

Players can utilize this combination to take fights at the range, especially snipers and marksman rifles. They will benefit from the accuracy of Laura, and Rafael will be given a silencing effect. While using ARs, the reduced recoil will help to decimate the opponents.

2) Chrono + D-Bee + Antonio + Hayato

B-Bee: Bullet Beats

Users can move and shoot easily with D-Bee (Image via Free Fire)

This ability comes into effect when gamers fire while moving. Their movement speed increases 15%, and the accuracy is boosted by 35%.

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Antonio is suitable for Clash Squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

When Antonio is equipped, users will start the round with 235 HP.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato's ability is called Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

Using Hayato players will deal with additional armor penetration as the health points decrease. The 10% reduction in HP will result in a 10% buff in armor penetration.

The combination is perfect in clash squad mode. They will be able to use Chrono's ability every round. Furthermore, with Antonio's Gangster's Spirit, they will start the round with 235 HP. They can also gun down the enemies with different movement speed and accuracy while moving around.

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota will replenish HP (Image via Free Fire)

Jota's ability has been reworked, and hitting the enemies will recover some HP. Moreover, knocking down the enemies will get them 20% HP back.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai will get back ammunition (Image via Free Fire)

Players regain some ammunition after knocking down their foes. It is restricted to certain classes of weapons - ARs, pistols, SMGs, and shotguns. The ammunition restored is 45%.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

The maximum HP will increase to 250 with two kills (Image via Free Fire)

Every frag boosts the maximum HP by 25 up to 50. Therefore two kills will get users 250 HP.

The combination is good enough for aggressive gameplay. Jota and Luqueta will not have to worry about HP as Jota will get back HP, and the latter increases the maximum HP. Jai will also help them fight at close range without worrying about running out of bullets or reloading.

