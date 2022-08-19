3 best Free Fire character combinations for beginners during rank push (MAX version)

One of the most distinctive aspects of Free Fire MAX is the availability of playable characters endowed with various special abilities. They are of tremendous importance within the battle royale title, and regardless of the game mode, they play an essential part in determining the outcome of a match.

Players further have the option of creating character combinations by purchasing skill slots using diamonds or gold. Various combinations are possible with the wide variety of characters available in the game; however, each combo can consist of only one active and three passive abilities.

Readers can check out the following section to learn about Free Fire MAX’s top 3 character combinations.

Note: The character combinations below represent the writer’s opinion, and the user’s choice may differ. Moreover, the abilities listed are at the character’s base level.

Top 3 character combinations to use in Free Fire MAX

3) Dimitri + Kapella + Laura + Dasha

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri has a remarkable ability called Healing Heartbeat (Image via Garena)

Dimitri features the Healing Heartbeat skill in the game, enabling users to create a 3.5m-diameter healing zone. Within that zone, individuals and allies can restore 3 HP/s while also having the capability to self-recover if knocked down. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and possesses a cooldown of 85-seconds.

Kapella: Healing Song

Healing Song makes Dimitri even more helpful (Image via Garena)

Within Kapella’s Healing Song, the effects of healing items and healing skills get increased by 10%, causing its ability of Dimitri to be even more potent. The ally HP loss when downed is also reduced by 20%.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura has an incredible ability in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

If gamers have Laura equipped in Free Fire MAX, their accuracy will increase by 10% when they are scoped in. Consequently, they will become more accurate and can take down foes easily.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha has numerous benefits (Image via Garena)

Dasha’s Partying On ability possesses numerous benefits. It reduces the damage and recovery time from falls by 30% and 60%. It further lowers the recoil buildup and maximum recoil by 6%.

2) Alok + Hayato + Shirou + Alvaro

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok's Drop the Beat raises movement speed by 10% and restores health (Image via Garena)

In Alok’s special Drop the Beat ability, a 5m aura is generated, which increases the movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. Effects do not stack, and a cooldown time of 70 seconds is applied after each usage.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato has a tremendous passive skill called Bushido (image via Garena)

For every 10% reduction in the maximum health, Hayato increases the armor penetration by 4.5%. This makes users more lethal and helps them take down opponents.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Damage Delivered is the name of Shirou's skill (Image via Garena)

Damage Delivered ability marks an enemy within 80 meters when they hit the user. The marking lasts for 6 seconds, and the first shot on the marked foe deals 50% additional armor penetration. There is a 25-second cooldown on this ability.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Alvaro makes explosive weapons more potent (Image via Garena)

With Alvaro’s skill in Free Fire MAX, explosive weapons damage is increased by 10%, and the damage range is boosted by 7%. As a result, explosive weapons will become more effective.

1) K + Miguel + Moco + Kelly

K: Master of All

K stands as one of the best characters of Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

K’s Master of All raises the maximum EP by 50 and has two different modes – Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. In the former, the EP conversion rate is boosted by 500%, while the latter restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. The mode switch has a cooldown of 3 seconds.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel works well with K (Image via Garena)

Crazy Slayer of Miguel provides 30 EP after users manage to knock down an adversary. The gathered EP can quickly be converted with the Jiu-jitsu mode of K.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco tags the foe (Image via Garena)

Within Moco’s ability in Free Fire AMX, the enemy shot gets tagged for 2 seconds. The information also gets shared with teammates and knowing the location of the foes enables the team to make the next move.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly increases the speed (Image via Garena)

Kelly’s Dash increases the overall sprinting speed of the users by 1%, and the increase eventually becomes 6% at the max level. This helps players to move quickly and rotate across the move efficiently.

