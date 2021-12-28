3 best Free Fire MAX character combinations for Factory Challenge

Free Fire Max, while essentially similar to Free Fire, also provides enhanced animation, map visuals, and other features. An enhanced Factory area on the Bermuda map makes participating in the Factory Challenge even more appealing.

Factory Challenge is a community-created game mode that several content creators have promoted. This generally includes players dropping on the roof of the Factory and subsequently engaging in melee combat.

However, the movement speed, health, jump height, and other features vary.

Best Free Fire Max character combination for Factory Challenge

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla is an essential character for success in the Factory Challenge. His Muay Thai ability increases the fist damage by 100% at the first level.

When gamers level it up to level 6, they will benefit from 400% increased fist damage. Thus, nothing can be better than Kla’s ability while engaging in melee combat.

Note: The abilities mentioned below are at the lowest level. Users can upgrade their character to get the maximum benefits. Moreover, characters other than Kla have not been repeated to provide a wider selection. The character combinations below are based on the writer’s preference.

3) Dimitri + Kla + Joseph + Leon

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Using Dimitri has multiple advantages. Firstly, its 3.5m wide healing zone can provide 3 HP per second for 10 seconds. Furthermore, if users are knocked, they can self-recover inside it.

The ability, however, comes with a cooldown of 85 seconds. As a result, gamers can heal themselves whenever required and self-recover.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph is a character that is exclusively available as a top-up reward. The character increases the movement and sprinting speed by 10% when gamers take damage. So whenever the opponents hit the player, they will gain additional speed to move around quickly.

Leon (Image via Free Fire)

In addition, Leon recovers five health points after the users survive in combat. At the first level, it seems insignificant, but at level 6, gamers will gain 30 HP.

2) K + Kla + Miguel + Kelly

K (Image via Free Fire)

K has become a fantastic option for the players after the buff. It can generate EP quickly in Psychology mode 3 EP every 2.2 seconds up to 150 EP at the base level and then converts it even more rapidly, i.e., 5 EP to 5 HP every second in the Jiu-jitsu mode.

Gamers can quickly switch between modes to use the character to the maximum.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel complements K very well as they will gain EP on every kill. They frag replenish 30 EP for each kill. So, players can get a few kills and then set K’s ability to Jiu-jitsu mode.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, Kelly provides a higher movement speed which can help outflank the opponents. At the maximum level, the movement speed is buffed by 6%.

1) Alok + Kla + Luqueta + Antonio

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok provides an additional HP, i.e., 5 HP per second for 5 seconds, and boosts the movement speed by 10%. This can help users gain HP while evading the opponents on the Factory top. It comes with a 45 seconds cooldown.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta helps with aggressive gameplay, and once users have notched a few kills, their maximum HP will be boosted. At level 1, every frag boosts the maximum HP raises by 10, up to 50.

Anotnio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio will provide extra HP at the start of every round. Gangster’s spirit at level 1 gives 10 extra HPs, which may seem insignificant but 35 HP at level 6 makes it worth using.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha