30 best guild slogans to use in Free Fire MAX (2023)

Free Fire MAX, developed by Garena, is a widely acclaimed battle royale game on mobile devices. Garena has integrated several features into Free Fire Max that distinguish it from other mobile battle royale games and contribute to its success.

30 Top Guild Slogans for Free Fire MAX

Slogans for Free Fire MAX (Image by Garena)

In creating a guild, players are required to provide information, including the creation of a slogan. Players commonly desire to incorporate distinctive and stylish expressions to distinguish their guild from others in Free Fire MAX. So, the following is a list of top 30 guild slogans that players can use.

#1 ƑЄЄԼ ƬӇЄ ƬӇƲƝƊЄƦ

#2 ★ᴡᴇ ᴀʀᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴀʀʀɪᴏʀꜱ★

#3 Wҽ αɾҽ Vҽɳσɱ

#4 ɮʀɛǟӄ ȶɦɛ ʀʊʟɛֆ

#5 Ｔｈｅ Ｗｏｌｖｅｓ

#6 🄵🅄🄻🄻 🅆🅁🄰🄸🅃🄷

#7 Ǥᗝᗪᔕ ᗝᖴ ᗪᗴᗩ丅ᕼ

#8 𝓝𝓸𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓬𝓪𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓸𝓹 𝓾𝓼

#9 𝙱̷𝚘̷𝚛̷𝚗̷ 𝚆̷𝚒̷𝚗̷𝚗̷𝚎̷𝚛̷𝚜̷

#10 HIΓS LIҜΞ ДVДLДИCHΞ

#11 ⱠØ₴₮ ł₦ Ɇ₮ɆⱤ₦ł₮Ɏ

#12 GΞΓ DΞSΓЯФУΞD

#13 ᵂᵉˡᶜᵒᵐᵉ ᵗᵒ ᵐʸ ᵍᵘⁱˡᵈ

#14 O̷N̷L̷Y̷ ̷T̷o̷x̷i̷c̷

#15 We are IMmortaLs

#16 Jµ§† ßêå§†§

#17 Dσɳ'ƚ ɱҽʂʂ ɯιƚԋ υʂ

#18 🅶🅴🆃 🆁🅴🅺🆃

#19 ƜƐ Λ尺Ɛ ƓØÐ

#20 ΓHΞ CHДMPIФИS

#21 ƛƁƧƠԼƲƬЄ ƑԼƛMЄƧ

#22 GΞΓ SCДЯΞD

#23 0ne 1ap King

#24 ꊰꋬꉔꏂ XOXO ꁝꏂꋬ꓄

#25 βƗŘĐ ƗŇ Δ ĆΔǤ€

#26 šhïηε ﾚïκε dïαm⊕ηdš

#27 NσσႦʂ ԃσ ɳσƚ ҽɳƚҽɾ

#28 ꜰᴀᴄᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ʜᴇᴀᴛ

#29 βĔŚŤ ŐŦ ŤĤĔ βĔŚŤ

#30 D̳a̳y̳d̳r̳e̳a̳m̳e̳r̳s̳

Guilds in Free Fire are player-created in-game groups where like-minded individuals can communicate and collaborate for an improved gaming experience. Members can earn exclusive rewards such as renamed cards, weapon loot crates, and vouchers through the guild store using guild tokens and a limited number of diamonds.

Additionally, in Free Fire MAX, players receive glory points based on their performance in each match and can earn additional points by playing with their guildmates or purchasing diamonds. The guild leaderboard rankings are determined by the total amount of glory accumulated by players.

Instructions for Modifying Guild Slogan in Free Fire MAX

As a guild leader or member, you may wish to update your guild's slogan to reflect the team's goals or add a touch of personalization. Here are the steps to modify your guild slogan in Free Fire, ensuring a seamless and straightforward process.

Step 1: Launch Free Fire MAX on your device and access the 'Guild' icon on the game's main menu screen to initiate the process.

Free Fire MAX (Image by Garena)

Step 2: As a next step, you must press the following icon:

Press the Marked Icon (Image by Garena)

Step 3: Select the 'Edit' icon in the slogan section. Subsequently, you can paste one of the previously mentioned slogans and confirm by clicking 'OK.'

Note: Guild slogans are a matter of personal taste. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the writer.

Free Fire MAX, developed by Garena, is a premium battle royale game with a significant global player base, renowned for its exceptional graphics and engaging gameplay. The game features a guild system that allows players to join a clan and play together, unlocking rewards and unique items by advancing their guild to higher levels.

A guild slogan can play a crucial role in the identity and success of your team. Whether you choose a humorous or severe phrase, make sure it represents the values and goals of your guild. We encourage you to use this list as a starting point and develop a slogan that truly reflects the unique character of your guild.

Moreover, players can participate in guild tournaments to earn dog tags, which provide various benefits for the entire guild.

