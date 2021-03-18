50 stylish Free Fire names with unique fonts and symbols

Acquiring a desired in-game name (IGN) is a big headache in popular battle royale titles like Free Fire. This issue occurs due to these title's massive player base, plus their developers don't allow one monicker to be used twice to ensure each player's unique in-game identity.

An ideal IGN should reflect one's in-game persona with style, as your username is how your peers and sometimes your eliminated enemies remember you. It should also be noted that your username shouldn't be disrespectful toward other players or a community and have derogatory words. With that in mind, let's look at some cool usernames you can use when creating a new profile in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Best Free Fire names with unique fonts and symbols

Below is a list of usernames with different fonts and symbols for Free Fire players:

ᎷᏒ✘ᴅᴇᴍᴏɴ𓆪 ꧁༒☬𝕲𝖔𝖉𝖘𝖑𝖆𝖞𝖊𝖗☬༒꧂ 『ᴮᴬᴰʙᴏʏツ』 ๖ۣۜ𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕊𝕥𝕣𝕠𝕜𝕖࿐ ⚡𝓔𝓵𝓲𝓽𝓮⚡𝕊𝕟𝕚𝕡𝕖𝕣⚡ ๖ۣۜƤƦƟƵ€Ɲ ₣€ƛƦ ░L░E░G░E░N░D░ 🅳🆁🅰🅶🅾🅽🅱🆁🅴🅰🆃🅷 亗『𝑲𝒊𝒏𝒈』亗 么𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙉𝘼✰🔥 𓊈☠𓆩𝑹𝒊𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒓𓆪☠𓊉 ᴅᴀʀᴋ☯ʜᴜɴᴛᴇʀ ༣𝐅𝐄𝐀𝐑Ｌ𝐄𝐒𝐒༄ 𝓚𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻 𝓑𝓸𝔂ツ ♛𝓖𝓸𝓭 𝓛𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓵♛ ✘『𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙩 𝙆 ꧁༒☬𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖗☬༒꧂ ★彡[𝕊𝕟𝕚𝕡𝕖𝕣 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝]彡★ 乂ᴅᴀʀᴋ☠️ꜱʟᴀʏᴇʀ乂 ⌁☆𝕿𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗 𝕲𝖔𝖉☆⌁ ꧁𓊈🔥𝙵𝚒𝚛𝚎 𝙽𝚘𝚟𝚊🔥𓊉꧂ ♕👑𝑲𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑶𝒇 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒕𝒔👑♕ ★𝙰𝙲𝙴𝚂𝚃𝙾𝚁𝙼★ ۝𝓓𝓮𝓪𝓽𝓱 𝓢𝓱𝓸𝓽۝ ☠️༺𝙿𝚞𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝚇༻☠️ 𝙼𝚊𝚐𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕❥♕𝙺𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚛 ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿══╤─💥𝑺𝒏𝒊𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒊𝒇𝒍𝒆 ۞❖𝕱𝖎𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖒❖۞ ꧁༒♛𝑵𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝑾𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒓♛༒꧂ ツ𝕮𝖞𝖇𝖊𝖗 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘ツ 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓈𝑒𝓇 𝒪𝒻 𝒟𝑒𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃𝓎✧ ᴹᴬᶠⁱᵃ❖ᴮᴬᴰ ᴮᴼᵞ 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖑 𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖘👿 🅿🆁🅴🆃🆃🆈 🆂🅷🅾🆃 𒆜🔥𝓕𝓵𝓪𝓶𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯🔥𒆜 ๖ۣۜ𝓖𝓱𝓸𝓼𝓽 𝓦𝓪𝓵𝓴𝓮𝓻 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐖𝐚𝐫 ☠ 🅵🆁🅾🆉🅴🅽 🅳🅴🆅🅸🅻 ᴅᴇᴀᴛʜ☠️sᴛʀᴏᴋᴇ ☬𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕰𝖓𝖉𝖑𝖊𝖘𝖘 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖔𝖘☬ 乂🔱𝑯𝒚𝒅𝒓𝒂 𝑳𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅🔱乂 ☠ 𝓓𝓪𝓻𝓴 𝓞𝓷𝓮 ☠ 𝕳𝖊𝖆𝖉𝖘𝖍𝖔𝖙 𝕯𝖊𝖛𝖎𝖑👹 ★彡[𝙺𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝙴𝚖 𝙰𝚕𝚕]彡★ ⫷⚡𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕖𝕕 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕞⚡⫸ ♕༒𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖉 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖊༒♕ 𒆜✰𝙲𝚛𝚞𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚏𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛✰𒆜 ๖ۣۜ𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝔻𝕣𝕒𝕘𝕠𝕟𝕗𝕚𝕣𝕖🔥 ꧁🅱🆄🆁🅽🅸🅽🅶 🅳🅰🆆🅽꧂

Note: Some names in this list can be inaccessible if they are already in use. In such a case, feel free to add your personal touch, a few numerals, or symbols to the chosen username to make it unique.

How to change the IGN in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGNs in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users must open Free Fire and tap on the profile banner, which is located on the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: They must click the "Edit" icon, as shown in the picture below.

Click the "Edit" icon

Step 3: The "Player Info" box will pop-up on the users' screen. They must then click on the icon located beside their existing nickname.

Click the icon

Step 4: Lastly, a dialogue box will appear; paste any name from the list given above and click on the "390 diamonds" button to change the name.

Tap on the 390 diamonds option

If the users have a name change card, another option with a card symbol will appear in the dialogue box. Players can click on it to change their names using the same.

