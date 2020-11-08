Free Fire features 27 pets currently, and each boasts a unique ability that provides their users an edge over other players. This often paves their way to Booyah. Therefore, taking a furry friend alongside on the battlefield is a pretty good idea.
Gamers can also change the nicknames of their pets, which is why many search for cool aliases for them. However, one username cannot be used by multiple players. This is because the developer, Garena, is bound to maintain each player's and their pet's unique in-game identity. In this bid, they don't allow gamers to use an alias that has already been taken.
But fret not, as this article features some cool names for your pet in Free Fire.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.
30 cool and stylish pet names for Free Fire
Below are some cool names for your pet in Free Fire:
- Shadow Paw
- Blaze Fang
- Phantom Claw
- Thunder Paws
- Venom Bite
- Inferno Cub
- Frost Tail
- Silent Hunter
- Toxic Beast
- Ghost Fang
- Savage Paws
- Death Howl
- Storm Cub
- Rogue Claw
- Apex Predator
- Titan Fangs
- Vortex Hound
- Crimson Paws
- Skull Snout
- Void Phantom
- Blood Claw
- Cyber Pup
- Doom Hound
- Black Panther
- Iron Beast
- Hellfire Wolf
- Lightning Lynx
- Arctic Fox
- Warborn Tiger
- Chaos Pup
- Oblivion Cat
- Lone Howler
- Fire Fang
- Thunder Roar
- Dark Sentinel
- Frost Howler
- Storm Paws
- Venomous Bite
- Midnight Hunter
- Skull Raptor
- Titan Cub
- Silent Prowler
- Infernal Roar
- Phantom Fox
- Crimson Lynx
- Shadow Hound
- Mystic Howl
- Elite Beast
- Warzone Pup
- Nightmare Wolf
How to change the name of pets in Free Fire
The players can follow these steps to change the name of their pets in Free Fire:
- Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Pets’ icon located on the lobby screen’s left side.
- Step 2: Choose the required pet to change the name of and press on the name change icon.
- Step 3: Paste any of the names given above and click on the button below it.
It is important to note that the first name-change for pets is free. If the users desire to change it again, they would have to spend 200 diamonds.
