Free Fire features 27 pets currently, and each boasts a unique ability that provides their users an edge over other players. This often paves their way to Booyah. Therefore, taking a furry friend alongside on the battlefield is a pretty good idea.

Gamers can also change the nicknames of their pets, which is why many search for cool aliases for them. However, one username cannot be used by multiple players. This is because the developer, Garena, is bound to maintain each player's and their pet's unique in-game identity. In this bid, they don't allow gamers to use an alias that has already been taken.

But fret not, as this article features some cool names for your pet in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

30 cool and stylish pet names for Free Fire

Below are some cool names for your pet in Free Fire:

Shadow Paw

Blaze Fang

Phantom Claw

Thunder Paws

Venom Bite

Inferno Cub

Frost Tail

Silent Hunter

Toxic Beast

Ghost Fang

Savage Paws

Death Howl

Storm Cub

Rogue Claw

Apex Predator

Titan Fangs

Vortex Hound

Crimson Paws

Skull Snout

Void Phantom

Blood Claw

Cyber Pup

Doom Hound

Black Panther

Iron Beast

Hellfire Wolf

Lightning Lynx

Arctic Fox

Warborn Tiger

Chaos Pup

Oblivion Cat

Lone Howler

Fire Fang

Thunder Roar

Dark Sentinel

Frost Howler

Storm Paws

Venomous Bite

Midnight Hunter

Skull Raptor

Titan Cub

Silent Prowler

Infernal Roar

Phantom Fox

Crimson Lynx

Shadow Hound

Mystic Howl

Elite Beast

Warzone Pup

Nightmare Wolf

How to change the name of pets in Free Fire

The players can follow these steps to change the name of their pets in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Pets’ icon located on the lobby screen’s left side.

Step 2: Choose the required pet to change the name of and press on the name change icon.

Step 3: Paste any of the names given above and click on the button below it.

It is important to note that the first name-change for pets is free. If the users desire to change it again, they would have to spend 200 diamonds.

