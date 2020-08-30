50 stylish names for Free Fire

Free Fire requires its players to set their in-game names or IGNs before they begin playing a match for the first time. The developers, Garena, also allow their players to change their in-game names later but there's a catch: they would have to use diamonds to do so.

In this article, we have listed 30 of the best names that you can use as your IGN in Free Fire. We have also added a step-by-step guide on how to change your name in the famous battle royale game.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

30 cool and stylish Free Fire names

The following is a list of some cool names appropriate for Free Fire players:

Shadow Reaper

Phantom Striker

Blaze Hunter

Thunder Wolf

Venom Fang

Death Whisper

Frost Titan

Dark Assassin

Mystic Slayer

Silent Storm

Warlock King

Inferno Knight

Crimson Phantom

Skull Crusher

Rogue Sniper

Iron Gladiator

Night Stalker

Titan Slayer

Shadow Lurker

Blood Hawk

Ghost Predator

Cyber Warrior

Storm Wraith

Tempest Rage

Ice Viper

Chaos Bringer

Eternal Knight

Doom Seeker

Midnight Slayer

Dark Phantom

Skyfall Ranger

Firestorm X

Stormborn Titan

Lunar Shadow

Omega Hunter

Alpha Ghost

Deathstrike

Hellfire Assassin

Vortex Sniper

Savage Knight

Blaze Phantom

Toxic Wraith

Dagger King

Blackout Ninja

Thunder Predator

Demon Fang

War Machine

Razor Phantom

Blood Reaper

Silent Executioner

Below are some cool guild names in Free Fire:

Shadow Warriors

Phantom Legends

Blazing Titans

Thunder Strikers

Venom Squad

Death Reapers

Frost Assassins

Dark Dominators

Mystic Slayers

Silent Killers

Warlock Empire

Inferno Kings

Crimson Elites

Skull Crushers

Rogue Hunters

Iron Gladiators

Night Stalkers

Titan Warriors

Shadow Syndicate

Blood Hawks

Ghost Predators

Cyber Warriors

Storm Bringers

Tempest Knights

Ice Vipers

Chaos Legion

Eternal Conquerors

Doom Slayers

Midnight Reapers

Dark Phantom Crew

Note that some monickers in the lists can be inaccessible if they have been taken by another player already. If your desired username is unavailable, you must add a few numerals or symbols to the name to make it accessible. You can also add your personal touch or mix-match it with another alias from the list.

If your device's keyboard doesn't have your desired symbols or fonts, you can turn to websites like Nickfinder.com or LingoJam.com.

How to change your name in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their name in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the profile icon present on the top-left corner.

Step 2: The profile will open up. Click on the yellow name change icon, as shown in the picture below.

Press on the yellow name change button

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to change your nickname.

Step 4: Paste the name in the text field and click on the button below it.

Players must note that they will have to use 390 diamonds to change their name in Free Fire.

