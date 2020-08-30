50 stylish names for Free Fire

Free Fire requires its players to set their in-game names or IGNs before they begin playing a match for the first time. The developers, Garena, also allow their players to change their in-game names later but there's a catch: they would have to use diamonds to do so.
In this article, we have listed 30 of the best names that you can use as your IGN in Free Fire. We have also added a step-by-step guide on how to change your name in the famous battle royale game.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.
30 cool and stylish Free Fire names
The following is a list of some cool names appropriate for Free Fire players:
- Shadow Reaper
- Phantom Striker
- Blaze Hunter
- Thunder Wolf
- Venom Fang
- Death Whisper
- Frost Titan
- Dark Assassin
- Mystic Slayer
- Silent Storm
- Warlock King
- Inferno Knight
- Crimson Phantom
- Skull Crusher
- Rogue Sniper
- Iron Gladiator
- Night Stalker
- Titan Slayer
- Shadow Lurker
- Blood Hawk
- Ghost Predator
- Cyber Warrior
- Storm Wraith
- Tempest Rage
- Ice Viper
- Chaos Bringer
- Eternal Knight
- Doom Seeker
- Midnight Slayer
- Dark Phantom
- Skyfall Ranger
- Firestorm X
- Stormborn Titan
- Lunar Shadow
- Omega Hunter
- Alpha Ghost
- Deathstrike
- Hellfire Assassin
- Vortex Sniper
- Savage Knight
- Blaze Phantom
- Toxic Wraith
- Dagger King
- Blackout Ninja
- Thunder Predator
- Demon Fang
- War Machine
- Razor Phantom
- Blood Reaper
- Silent Executioner
Below are some cool guild names in Free Fire:
- Shadow Warriors
- Phantom Legends
- Blazing Titans
- Thunder Strikers
- Venom Squad
- Death Reapers
- Frost Assassins
- Dark Dominators
- Mystic Slayers
- Silent Killers
- Warlock Empire
- Inferno Kings
- Crimson Elites
- Skull Crushers
- Rogue Hunters
- Iron Gladiators
- Night Stalkers
- Titan Warriors
- Shadow Syndicate
- Blood Hawks
- Ghost Predators
- Cyber Warriors
- Storm Bringers
- Tempest Knights
- Ice Vipers
- Chaos Legion
- Eternal Conquerors
- Doom Slayers
- Midnight Reapers
- Dark Phantom Crew
Note that some monickers in the lists can be inaccessible if they have been taken by another player already. If your desired username is unavailable, you must add a few numerals or symbols to the name to make it accessible. You can also add your personal touch or mix-match it with another alias from the list.
If your device's keyboard doesn't have your desired symbols or fonts, you can turn to websites like Nickfinder.com or LingoJam.com.
How to change your name in Free Fire
Players can follow the steps given below to change their name in Free Fire:
Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the profile icon present on the top-left corner.
Step 2: The profile will open up. Click on the yellow name change icon, as shown in the picture below.
Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to change your nickname.
Step 4: Paste the name in the text field and click on the button below it.
Players must note that they will have to use 390 diamonds to change their name in Free Fire.
