4 Free Fire MAX tips to choose the right drop location as per your playstyle

Knowing where to land in Free Fire MAX will make a lot of difference in-game. The ability to properly execute a playstyle depends a lot on where players land. If the landing is botched, one will be unable to play effectively.

While the match will not necessarily have to be restarted, securing a position will be hard. Thankfully, by following a few tips, players will be able to better understand where to land and be more efficient in-game.

Choosing the right drop location will allow Free Fire MAX players to utilize their playstyle

4) Choose quiet areas for passive gameplay

For Free Fire MAX players wanting to embrace a passive playstyle, landing in areas that have no strategic importance is the best option. Since the area has no value, opponents will avoid it.

Alternatively, players can also land in areas that are located on the edge of the map. Given their distance from the center of the map, most avoid landing here in fear of getting stuck outside the safe zone.

3) Hot-drops are good for aggressive players

For aggressive players looking for kills or improve their K/D ratio, hot-drop areas are the best option. With plenty of opponents to eliminate, players will have a lot to do during the early-game.

An alternative to hot-drops would be popular drop locations. While there will not be as many opponents as hot-drop zones, players will find a lot of opponents in these areas.

2) If looking for more loot, blue zones are the best

For those who enjoy securing good loot during the early-game and are not afraid to fight, blue zones are the best places to land. In every match, there will be one blue zone that will spawn randomly at the start of the round.

While other players will land and try to secure loot, given the size of the area, fighting may be avoided to some extent. However, given that most opponents look out for kills, the player will have to be ready for anything.

1) Land in the center if aiming for a camping playstyle

Since the safest area for a long time will be the center of the map, players who enjoy camping can land here. With enough supplies and careful positioning, they can lockdown an area with ease.

In theory, this will allow players to control the area and score eliminations with ease. However, towards the end-game, as better players remain on the map, camping in one place may lead to being flanked and eliminated.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul