4 most useful weapons in Free Fire (& 4 that are not)

Garena's flagship title, Free Fire, is a battle royale shooter. Hence, for obvious reasons, weapons play the most significant role on the battlefield. While some equipment have extraordinary powers, a few are usually ignored by players due to their futile nature.

Each firearm in Free Fire is provided with a unique set of attributes, which makes them useful for different scenarios. However, there are a few fan favorites that are picked more often than not in warfare, even disregarding the situation at times.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

A list of useful and futile weapons that Free Fire players should know about

Useful weapons that should be used

1) M1887 - Shotgun

Attributes:

Damage: 100

100 Rate of fire: 40

40 Range: 14

14 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 2

2 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement: 79

79 Armor penetration: 28

M1887 is arguably the most adored shotgun in Free Fire so far. It's a double-barrel that offers an immense amount of damage to the opponents, able to take them down in seconds. With decent movement speed, the large-caliber shotgun has certain armor-peircing power as well.

Being a shotgun, M1887 should be carried by rushers who mostly deal with short-range fights.

2) Charge Buster - Shotgun

Attributes:

Damage: 0

0 Rate of fire: 44

44 Range: 18

18 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 3

3 Accuracy: 31

31 Movement: 86

86 Armor penetration: 0

Charge Buster is the newest addition to the shotgun category. Since its release, shotgun users and rushers have been enthralled with the Charge Buster. Users need to hold the fire button to charge up the range and damage, and to reduce spread.

Hence, damage is notably a variable attribute of the shotgun. With the highest accuracy, range, and movement speed among a variety of shotguns, Charge Buster is one of the most potent weapons for pulling off clutches in intense combat.

3) Groza - Assault rifle

Attributes:

Damage: 61

61 Rate of fire: 58

58 Range: 77

77 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 52

52 Movement: 58

58 Armor penetration: 0

Groza is possibly the strongest assault rifle in Free Fire. It has the aptitude to tackle long-distance warfare with greater stability. Groza's effective damage and rate of fire together is efficient for BR ranked matches.

This AR has a fair accuracy and reload speed, making it an all-rounder weapon in the battle royale title. Thus, gamers can also use it in Clash Squad matches.

4) Scythe - Melee weapon

Attributes:

Damage: 90

90 Rate of fire: 30

30 Range: 6

6 Reload speed: 0

0 Magazine: 0

0 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement: 90

90 Armor penetration: 0

Scythe, the latest melee weapon, has the greatest damage, movement speed, and range in this class. Hence, it can be regarded as an overpowered melee weapon in Free Fire.

Due to its capabilities, Scythe is often used instead of shotguns in various circumstances. With this magnificent melee weapon, extracting 1v4 clutches in critical situations is not very difficult.

Inefficient weapons that pplayers should completely avoid

1) Crossbow - Bow

Attributes:

Damage: 90

90 Rate of fire: 48

48 Range: 36

36 Reload speed: 41

41 Magazine: 1

1 Accuracy: 90

90 Movement: 65

65 Armor penetration: 0

Crossbows can only be obtained via airdrops in battle royale matches. Though it has a decent set of attributes, most users find it difficult to operate and get eliminations in combat.

Therefore, due to its rarity and inconvenience, it is still considered a redundant weapon available in Free Fire.

2) Flamethrower - Pistol

Attributes:

Damage: 39

39 Rate of fire: 89

89 Range: 35

35 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 200

200 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement: 97

97 Armor penetration: 100

Flamethrowers have more than enough power. Consequently, it is not so frequent to find this pistol on the battlegrounds, maintaining balance in the game. Hence, the Flamethrower isn't pondered as a useful weapon in the shooter.

3) FF Knife - Pistol

Attributes:

Damage: 90

90 Rate of fire: 38

38 Range: 53

53 Reload speed: 0

0 Magazine: 3

3 Accuracy: 90

90 Movement: 84

84 Armor penetration: 100

Despite its appealing group of attributes, FF Knife is a needless weapon in Free Fire. Most players prefer other pistols, such as G18, M500, Mini UZI, M1873, etc. instead of picking FF Knief.

It's a bit challenging to make accurate shots with FF Knife.

4) USP - Pistol

Attributes:

Damage: 45

45 Rate of fire: 44

44 Range: 29

29 Reload speed: 83

83 Magazine: 12

12 Accuracy: 57

57 Movement: 76

76 Armor penetration: 0

The USP is the most common pistol in Free Fire. It can be found effortlessly while looting. However, players usually don't care about this pistol and go for its superior alternatives like USP-2, G18, M500, etc. Due to the USP's inefficiency, it is regarded as a futile weapon.

Note: Weapons in Free Fire are subjective and depend upon users’ playing styles and preferences. This article solely represents the author's personal opinion. Also, attributes shown for each weapon have been taken from official sources.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan