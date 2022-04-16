5 best active character abilities in Free Fire (April 2022)

Certain characters in Free Fire have powerful active abilities that can change the outcome of any battle and help players win. However, they also feature a cooldown time on the downside of things.

If users can time their ability usage properly, the cooldown shouldn't matter when looking past this minor obstacle. Having said that, knowing which character to pick will be a more critical aspect to keep in mind.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned.

These characters have active abilities that demand to be used in Free Fire

5) Clu

If looking for a needle in a haystack is difficult, finding opponents on the battlefield is nearly impossible. However, it can be easily done using Clu's Tracing Steps.

When activated, it reveals all opponents within a 60m radius and lasts for five seconds. This information is shared with the entire squad, and once used, the ability takes 75 seconds to cool down.

4) K

K is a self-sufficient character who can also play a supporting role in Free Fire. His ability, Master Of All, allows him to rapidly heal himself and his allies by converting EP to HP via the Jiu-jitsu mode.

To ensure that EP is always full, gamers can switch to his Psychology mode and recover 3 EP every 2.2 seconds. This endless cycle allows K to take his time while engaging with the enemy in battle.

3) DJ Alok

No character is as helpful in Free Fire as DJ Alok when it comes to supporting and tactical abilities. When activated, his power, Drop The Beat, increases the allies' movement speed by 10% for five seconds.

As a bonus, they even recover 5 HP/second for the active duration of the ability. Combining these two traits allows DJ Alok to support his team in the harshest of battles.

2) Skyler

Gloo walls play an essential role in both defensive and offensive strategies. Given their HP pool, they are tough to destroy. Thankfully, players can achieve the same with ease by using Skyler and his ability, Riptide Rhythm.

When activated, his ability sends forth a sonic wave that can destroy up to five gloo walls in its path. This will leave the enemy vulnerable to being attacked and force them to run for cover. At the base level, the ability has an effective range of 50 meters and a cooldown time of 60s.

1) A124

A124 is a killer android in the world of Free Fire. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, allows users to disable opponents' abilities on the battlefield. When activated, an electromagnetic wave surges forth and disrupts the use of capabilities for 20 seconds.

During this timeframe, enemies will not be able to use their talents and will have to rely on guns alone. Players can take advantage of the situation to claim kills with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

